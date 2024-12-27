Drake Awkwardly Quotes Infamous Kendrick Lamar Line From "Euphoria" During "Drizzmas Giveaway"

Drake might have gifted fans some amazing prizes, but he also wrapped some ammo for the haters under the tree during his stream.

While we are way past the tense and exhilarating back and forth between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, we are still getting some little jabs here and there. Most of them are conjecture though, as they have been much more subtle the blatant diss tracks. Overall, Kendrick has been playing it very cool since claiming victory over the summer. He's been doing so with some low-key bars on GNX and on his SZA collab, "30 For 30." He's not necessarily making it an effort to taunt The Boy, but he's letting everyone know "I own this guy, but I don't need to outwardly state it." As for Drake, well, things aren't going anywhere near as swimmingly.

A lot of folks feel he's been spiraling since taking the loss, especially thanks to his UMG petitions. That court situation is currently on hold as it was supposed to begin about a week ago. Moreover, his public comments and shade toward Kendrick have just come across as flaccid and kind of cringe-worthy. He's been going in the opposite direction, with many feeling he should have been in the booth instead of the courtroom.

Why Would Drake Say This?

But he's gone against that and instead been using livestreams, social media posts, and the like to carry out his verbal attack. For example, he did so during his "Drizzmas Giveaway" with Adin Ross last night. The livestream was created to gift some incredibly generous gifts such as cars, money, vacations, and more. However, some cannot ignore some of the things Drake said during it.

Throughout the event he was shouting out multiple artists like Future, Young Thug, Tory Lanez, among others. One of those artists was Sexyy Red, one his most recent but frequent collaborators. He made sure to show her love, while also encouraging the chat to do the same. "She is me!" She'll be like, 'Man, I'm always with you, man. I just be thinking about you, man.'... Shoutout to Sexyy!" However, he decided to keep going and it wasn't a smart decision. He then decided to loosely quote Kendrick's infamous line from "euphoria." "When I see her, I see two bad ones, n****, what's up?" Drake laughed. "F*** what y'all talking 'bout... Shoutout Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat." It was just another weird way to go about things and the internet has made sure to tear him apart.