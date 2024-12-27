Drake Awkwardly Quotes Infamous Kendrick Lamar Line From "Euphoria" During "Drizzmas Giveaway"

BYZachary Horvath973 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake might have gifted fans some amazing prizes, but he also wrapped some ammo for the haters under the tree during his stream.

While we are way past the tense and exhilarating back and forth between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, we are still getting some little jabs here and there. Most of them are conjecture though, as they have been much more subtle the blatant diss tracks. Overall, Kendrick has been playing it very cool since claiming victory over the summer. He's been doing so with some low-key bars on GNX and on his SZA collab, "30 For 30." He's not necessarily making it an effort to taunt The Boy, but he's letting everyone know "I own this guy, but I don't need to outwardly state it." As for Drake, well, things aren't going anywhere near as swimmingly.

A lot of folks feel he's been spiraling since taking the loss, especially thanks to his UMG petitions. That court situation is currently on hold as it was supposed to begin about a week ago. Moreover, his public comments and shade toward Kendrick have just come across as flaccid and kind of cringe-worthy. He's been going in the opposite direction, with many feeling he should have been in the booth instead of the courtroom.

Read More: Deion Sanders Addresses Travis Hunter Drama In Front Of The Entire Colorado Buffaloes Roster

Why Would Drake Say This?

But he's gone against that and instead been using livestreams, social media posts, and the like to carry out his verbal attack. For example, he did so during his "Drizzmas Giveaway" with Adin Ross last night. The livestream was created to gift some incredibly generous gifts such as cars, money, vacations, and more. However, some cannot ignore some of the things Drake said during it.

Throughout the event he was shouting out multiple artists like Future, Young Thug, Tory Lanez, among others. One of those artists was Sexyy Red, one his most recent but frequent collaborators. He made sure to show her love, while also encouraging the chat to do the same. "She is me!" She'll be like, 'Man, I'm always with you, man. I just be thinking about you, man.'... Shoutout to Sexyy!" However, he decided to keep going and it wasn't a smart decision. He then decided to loosely quote Kendrick's infamous line from "euphoria." "When I see her, I see two bad ones, n****, what's up?" Drake laughed. "F*** what y'all talking 'bout... Shoutout Sexyy. W Sexyy in the chat." It was just another weird way to go about things and the internet has made sure to tear him apart.

Read More: Drake Admits PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album Was Supposed To Come Out Weeks Ago

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...