Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake's Relationship With Sexyy Red On "Euphoria" Diss Track

2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival
MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2023 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Round two begins.

Kendrick Lamar just dropped "Euphoria," his response track to Drake's "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" amid their beef. You've probably already heard the track, but if you haven't, we'd recommend you check it out before getting into this angle, which a lot of people are already pointing to online. Moreover, K.Dot had some bars for Drizzy's artistic relationship with Sexyy Red. "When I see you standing by Sexyy Red. I believe you see two bad b***hes," he raps on the cut. "I believe you don’t like woman, that’s real competition, you might pop a** with them." This also ties into another bar that the Compton lyricist has here, seemingly about the Toronto creative's alleged plastic surgery.

Furthermore, this doesn't really come off as much of a shot at Sexyy Red, but more so a comment on Drake's complicated relationship with women in his music. After all, he's thrown out shots against the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, someone that Kendrick Lamar has shouted out as a force before on 2021's "family ties," for example. Also, it could speak to wanting to associate with these femcees not due to actual admiration or genuine support, but because the OVO mogul knows that they are real competitors to him and doesn't want to be on their bad side. Of course, this is all speculative, but it's rap beef: the cookie's crumbling as it should.

Kendrick Lamar Addresses Sexyy Red & Drake On "Euphoria"

Elsewhere, folks are obviously going wild over this on social media, whether they're a fan of "Euphoria" or they're not impressed. What's definitely true is that Kendrick Lamar included a lot of shots for Drake across six and a half minutes, and there are surely plenty of lines that people will continue to break down and discover new things about as time goes on. Turns out the wait was worth it. Would you agree?

Whatever your take is, let us know in the comments section down below. Given all of Drake's trolling against Kendrick Lamar as of late, it will be interesting to see whether he stays in this mode or hits the booth right back. Both MCs have warned the other not to proceed, so maybe we're in for a whole lot of alleged dirt. No matter what happens, Round 2 is here: sit back and enjoy the show.

