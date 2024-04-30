Kendrick Lamar Calls Drake A "Scam Artist" On Scathing New Track "Euphoria"

Kendrick Lamar has been on the clock for a while now. Ever since "Push Ups," fans have been waiting on for Kendrick's reply to Drake. Well, today, he just gave his response. The song "Euphoria" has just made its way to the internet, and fans cannot believe it is finally here. Overall, the track is extremely scathing, and it seems as though Drake may have made a mistake by engaging in the war. Lamar came through with a six-minute song, and there are too many bars to break it down in just one article.

However, if you want to listen to this new song, you can do so down below. The track takes aim at Drake for being a "scam artist." Furthermore, it even addresses Drizzy for ducking the smoke with Pusha T. From there, Kendrick goes into some scathing bars about how Drake dresses, talks, and even acts. At one point, there is even a bar directed at none other than Sexyy Red. It is a whole lyrical assault that is certainly going to make waves on social media.

Kendrick Lamar Is Here

Fans have wanted this response for a while now, and they officially have it. Whether or not fans are going to like it, still remains to be seen. There is still quite a bit to digest here. Regardless, Kendrick has replied, and the war has officially been set off. Now, the DJ Akademiks' of the world can no longer pontificate on how Kendrick is ducking the smoke. Only time will tell what happens next.

Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

