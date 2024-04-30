Kendrick Lamar Becomes First Rapper To Reach This Unbelievable Milestone

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most successful artists of all time. Overall, he is someone who doesn't try to make commercial records. Instead, he is known for his pen, and his incredible ability to craft stories and make you think deeply about yourself and the world around you. Somehow, Lamar has been able to accrue commercial success with this approach, which is a special ability to have. His most successful album from a commercial standpoint has been Good Kid, M.A.A.D City which released back in 2012. This album was snubbed from a Grammy, but has forever lived in infamy.

In the eyes of many, this album is Lamar's magnum opus. There are a plethora of hit songs throughout the tracklist. However, they all tell deep stories about Lamar's life growing up in Compton. It just goes to show that Kendrick is a talented artist who can pretty much do anything he wants with his art. In fact, just yesterday, the album hit a new milestone that is certainly going to stun some of you. As it turns out, the album has been on the Billboard Hot 200 chart for 600 weeks. This adds up to about 11 and a half years.

Kendrick Lamar Continues To Win

It's hard to believe this album is over a decade old at this point. It feels like it came out just yesterday, although this speaks to the timeless nature of the project. This album will likely remain on the charts for years to come, and for good reason. Hopefully, Kendrick gives us something new, very soon. After all, he is in a feud with Drake, and fans want that response, pronto.

Let us know what you think of this achievement from Kendrick Lamar, in the comments section below. Is GKMC your favorite album from Lamar? Or are there other projects of his that you find yourself gravitating towards?

