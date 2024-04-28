Kendrick Lamar Leaks Resurface Under pgLang Name On Streaming App

For pretty obvious reasons, fans are always foaming at the mouth for new Kendrick Lamar music, but the Drake beef has really amped that sentiment up to peak levels. While we're still waiting on a response to "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle," it seems like die-hards have found something else to build hype around. Moreover, 15 unreleased leaks from him have apparently appeared on the [untitled] streaming app under the pgLang name. For those unaware, [untitled] markets itself as "a sacred place for your work-in-progress music," and it's unclear at press time whether this was legitimately posted by pgLang or if these tracks were uploaded by a fan.

Either way, there's a lot of conversation around this on social media right now, as accounts are quickly clarifying that this is not new Kendrick Lamar music. In fact, many online have pointed out how a lot of this material had previously leaked in the past couple of years, so this technically isn't anything new at this point. Still, to see these songs compiled in this way, under this name, and with all the context surrounding K.Dot right now is a pretty exciting moment. After all, there are rumors that we might actually get an album soon, although fans are pretty split on what that represents.

Kendrick Lamar Leaks Appear On [untitled] App Under pgLang Name

Yes, new music from Kendrick Lamar will likely be something special, but does it mean that "Like That" was just a promo move to get the conversation rolling? Or to incentivize fans even further to tune in by teasing a response to Drake, who's already taken down one of his two diss tracks against him? It's something that a lot of folks on both sides are doing mental gymnastics with, and something so shrouded in mystery that we'll never really know until we know. That's a big part of the reason as to why leaks like this impacted audiences in the way that they have.

Regardless, if you want to check out some of this unreleased material, then we'd recommend you look into [untitled] or dig for the OG leaks. Do you think they will ever officially come out, and what are your other predictions for the Compton lyricist's next moves? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Kendrick Lamar.

