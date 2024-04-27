Drake Seems To Troll Kendrick Lamar Yet Again As He Waits For A Response

Well, it seems like Drake is far from done with trolling Kendrick Lamar again on social media amid their rap beef, for which the latter still has yet to drop another track responding to the former's two disses. Moreover, some fans think that his latest Instagram Story is actually targeting rival. This is due to what Drizzy is wearing in the "fit pic": a sweatshirt of Compton Community College, where K.Dot's wife reportedly (and allegedly) attended, and chains that (allegedly) are or at least resemble Tupac Shakur's. No caption, no song attached: just a mirror selfie. That'll definitely show him...

Furthermore, what was once the most exciting and potentially expansive hip-hop "civil war" the genre's seen in decades now turned into a coup d'état... on both ends. On one hand, you have the "20 versus 1" against Drake, which he's been able to effectively dismiss despite Future, Metro Boomin, and company's attempts to unite to "take him down." On the other, there's Kendrick Lamar's lack of response, and how much of the rap community now doubts if he can "hold the crown" if he can't clap back in a beef he technically started. But it's fair to say that, for rap fans with no horse in this race, both outcomes have been disappointing to some degree.

Read More: Drake Claims He’s Been Waiting “10 Years” For Kendrick Lamar Battle

Drake's Latest (Alleged) Kendrick Lamar Troll

For one, Drake's consistent trolling of Kendrick Lamar is starting to backfire at least a little bit, as putting all this energy with no response is really putting him in a 50 Cent antic category that he was right on the border of. Add onto that a removed diss track that used Tupac and Snoop Dogg's A.I. voices and you've got plenty of reason as to why hardcore rap nerds, casual fans, and the industry at large is either feeling skeptical about this approach or mostly interested in the spectacle of it all. Of course, the Compton lyricist's lack of response is patient and somewhat confusing, but above all, it speaks volumes as to his confidence in his superiority and his refusal to play into social media bait. But it's also harder to swallow when he's been wanting this for years.

Meanwhile, with rumors that this was all to promote a supposed new album from the pgLang creative, that would certainly be a sad reality to cope with that many fans are fearing right now. If all the smoke is for marketing or to give yourself a boost, weren't there less combative, incendiary, or genuine ways of building hype? It's clear that the only thing that can get things back on track is a response, or at least something from Mr. Morale, but it's definitely been an interestingly bizarre dynamic to witness. On that note, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef: “Like That” & “Push Ups” Disses Locked In Streaming War