Kendrick Lamar May Be Saving His Drake Response For A New Album In May

Last month, Drake sparked the biggest rap beef of the year, or at least the biggest since Megan The Stallion and Nicki Minaj went head-to-head in January. He called out both Drake and J. Cole on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That" and things have moved VERY quickly since then. Cole released a diss track of his own only to quickly apologize and delete it. Drake dropped a response that just hit streaming services earlier today. And now fans are anticipating Kendrick's next move.

Rory & Mal's podcast has been discussing the beef as it unfolds and occasionally sharing some insight. During a recent episode Mal claimed that a "little bird" passed some information along to him. The news he shared is pretty big, claiming that the reason Kendrick hasn't released a response yet is that he's saving it for a new album coming later this year. In fact, he pretty confidently declared that the project was coming in May, far sooner than even some of the most optimistic Kendrick fans imagined. He took a full 5 years break between DAMN and Mr Morale & The Big-Steppers, which dropped less than two years ago. Check out the claims Mal makes in the clip below,

Kendrick Lamar May Drop A New Album Next Month

Another podcast has been talking about the Drake and Kendrick beef quite a bit, Joe Budden's. He's been calling together emergency podcast episodes to cover nearly every development in the rap drama so far. In his most recent episode, some more insight was shared about a potential Kendrick response. One of his co-hosts compared Kendrick's supposed response to "Hit Em Up" by 2pac. It's unclear if the two reports contradict each other and only time will tell which is more accurate.

