Drake Continues Trolling Kendrick Lamar With Foot Size Jokes

Over the weekend, Drake's new diss track hit the internet. On the song "Push Ups," he took shots at numerous superstars who have criticized him in recent weeks. That mainly focused on Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross but is also rumored to include Future and The Weeknd. Fans got to hear the song and break down all of it's lyrics for almost a week before it was officially released. Earlier today, the song finally hit streaming services.

Drake took to his Instagram story where he announced the songs release on Spotify and Apple Music. Unsurprisingly, he used the announcement as yet another opportunity to take a shot at Kendrick Lamar. “All platforms like the shoes you need… let’s get it bro.” the caption of his announcement reads. The song's artwork also hilarious features the mark of a size seven shoe. Both the caption and art are references to a lyric in the song where he takes shots at Kendrick for his height and shoe size. Check out the announcement he made below.

Drake Cracks Joke About Kendrick Lamar Needing Platform Shoes

Throughout the beef, Joe Budden has been calling together podcast episodes to break down every new development. Some of the insight he and his guests provide to the proceedings has gotten fans pretty excited. During the newest episode one of his co-hosts compared Kendrick's response track to 2pac's "Hit Em Up" which got fans even more pumped to hear it.

Nicki Minaj is currently in the thick of her Pink Friday 2 world tour. She hit a pair of Canadian stops recently and in Toronto she had out a surprise guest. Though it wasn't actually that surprising given the city she was in, Drake joined her on stage. What do you think of Drake using his single announcement as another opportunity to take shots at Kendrick Lamar? Do you think Kendrick needs to respond to the song with a diss track of his own soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

