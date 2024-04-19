Kendrick Lamar Response To Drake Is Allegedly Like 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up," Says Joe Budden Podcast Co-Host

Kendrick Lamar is currently in the midst of a feud with Drake, and we all know that it has been a brutal one, to say the least. Overall, it started with the song "Like That," where Kendrick proclaimed there is no big three. Subsequently, Drake dropped off "Push Ups." The diss song was officially released today, and now, fans are waiting to hear from Lamar. There is this sense that he needs to drop a response, sooner rather than later. Otherwise, Drake will be able to claim victory, and that will be the end of that.

One podcast that has speaking at length about the situation is the Joe Budden Podcast. It's been a huge topic of conversation, and there have been some theories about Kendrick and his song. According to co-host Ish, Kendrick does have something coming. In fact, the song is reportedly going to be a lot like 2Pac's diss track towards Biggie, "Hit 'Em Up." Admittedly, Ish has not heard the track, but this is what he has been told by people close to the situation.

Kendrick Lamar Theories All-Around

“Some people that have heard the Kendrick track, I heard that his energy is just something that’s going to be hard for Drake to match. They said he’s coming on some Pac ‘Hit Em Up’ energy,” Ish explained. If this is true, then the hip-hop world is for quite the wild ride. However, there is a chance the song just does not exist. We will just have to wait and see what Kendrick decides to do. As we know, he isn't with the social media games like Drizzy is.

