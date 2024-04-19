Drake Officially Makes "Push Ups" Available To Stream

After "Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)" by Drake was teased online, it was only a matter of time before it would hit streaming. Well, today is the day as just minutes ago, The Boy delivered the final polished version. The "twenty-v-one" diss response sees Drizzy respond to his numerous foes. The Weeknd, Future, Metro Boomin, and the main target, Kendrick Lamar are all "in a scope."

The massive number of bars directed right at the "Like That" rapper make that clear. But to double down, the cover art hilariously shows that further. It shows the foot measurements that you will find inside of most shoe tongues. It is a reference to Drake saying, "You won't ever take no chain off of us / How the f*** you big steppin' with a size-seven men's on?"

Listen To "Push Ups" By Drake

As we mentioned earlier, "Push Ups" getting a wide release was essentially imminent, but there was a sign some may have missed. According to Genius, a teaser billboard and digital banner from Spotify might have given it away. It read, "Hip-Hop is a competitive sport. Drake is on the way." Will this be his biggest diss song of all time? We think it has a pretty good shot at that mark.

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain't in no big three, SZA got you wiped down

Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down

Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now

And you gon' feel the aftermath of what I write down

I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now

Just to have this talk with your a**, I had to hike down

