drake diss
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Provokes Drake Beef With Alleged "HISS" DissesDrizzy had previously allegedly sent shots at the Houston MC on the track "Circo Loco" off of his 21 Savage collab album, "Her Loss."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, Thinks Drake Makes Pop Music, Not Hip-HopPeople calling this a diss are overreacting; if the Toronto superstar wasn't making pop music, he wouldn't be the Toronto superstar.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Blasts Jay-Z, Drake & More In "Vultures" Party Rant: WatchThe Chicago rapper called out Adidas, Michael Rubin, and so many other people and entities that he feels betrayed and dismissed him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Denied Drake's InvolvementRobert Allen, who pleaded guilty and testified against his former codefendants, said he never had contact with the Canadian artist.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Brings Out Meek Mill At Show To Officially Squash BeefDrake and Meek lead by example.By Milca P.
- MusicFans Speculate This Will Be Pusha T's Next Move Against DrakeCould Pusha T be going full "Surgical Season" next?By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T Spends One Hour & Half Thumbing Through Drake Timeline With Funk FlexAn hour and a half of Funk Flex interrupting Pusha T midspeech.By Devin Ch
- MusicApparently There's A Rumor Eminem Will Drop Drake Diss TrackRumors are afloat that Eminem could be cooking up something for Drake, but word is, Drake will be ready.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMaking A Murderer (Drake Diss)Joe Budden holds nothing back on "Making a Murderer," a diss track that Drake won't be able to avoid. By Angus Walker