Billie Eilish Parties To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Drake Diss

It seems like, after her listening party for her new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish went out to have a great time with some friends. Inadvertently (and unsurprisingly, given that it's the number one song in the U.S. right now), she then "took a side" in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as she partied to the latter's "Not Like Us" diss track against the former. It's a small clip and just one of some friends hanging out, but people will probably still make their assumptions and jokes about the whole endeavor. Even some OVO die-hards out there can't deny that this cut might have a longer shelf life than the average diss track.

Still, this development is particularly interesting because of the history between Billie Eilish and Drake in particular. For those unaware, she had revealed that they texted each other when she was still underage, and then defended The Boy against criticism insinuating an inappropriate relationship or advance. "The Internet is such a stupid-a** mess right now," the Los Angeles artist told Vogue. "Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the Internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f**k is that s**t?"

Billie Eilish Vibes Out To "Not Like Us"

Millie Bobby Brown, who Drake also had text message exchanges with, expressed a similar sentiment when he faced scrutiny for this before the Billie Eilish situation. Of course, this all carries a different context now with the Kendrick Lamar beef in mind, and especially with a song that makes such heavy accusations in as catchy of a way as "Not Like Us" does. While we probably won't hear a specific statement from Billie Eilish on that anytime soon, it would also be unfair to just assume her feelings based on what a DJ put on at a function.

Meanwhile, "Not Like Us" continues to impress both critically and commercially, so it's likely that Billie Eilish will hear it at least a couple more times while on a night out. Perhaps that's the biggest oddity about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle's fallout: seeing the rest of the industry react or shy away. Maybe there isn't much to break down here. But as we wait to see if this is really the end, we can't imagine how this wouldn't be a big point of context for fans of either side as their careers move forward this year, and the next one, and the next one.

