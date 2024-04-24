Billie Eilish Details Coming To Terms With Her Sexuality: "I Realized I Wanted My Face In A Vagina"

Billie Eilish spoke at length about her sexuality during a new interview with Rolling Stone, admitting several details about her masturbation habits and her journey to discovering her attraction to women. The conversation arose when Eilish admitted sex is one of the primary ways she decompresses.

“I basically talk about sex any time I possibly can," she explained. "That’s literally my favorite topic." From there, she complained about how the expression of feminine sexuality can be a frowned-upon topic in society. Getting more candid, she added that "self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life," and revealed it has helped her overcome body image issues. “I should have a Ph.D. in masturbation,” she joked.

Billie Eilish Performs At Coachella

INDO-CA-APRIL 13, 2024: Billie Eilish performs at Coachella on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Eilish also discussed the sensual track, "Lunch," from her upcoming album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. “That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” Eilish said. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina. I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

Billie Eilish Poses For "Rolling Stone"

Eilish previously revealed her attraction to women during an interview with Variety, last fall, but later admitted she didn't intend to do so. In turn, she complained about the outlet outing her in a post on Instagram afterward. These days, she regrets the post and admits she overreacted. “Who f*cking cares?” she said. “The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place. Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties. It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Billie Eilish on HotNewHipHop.

