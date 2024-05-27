Billie Eilish EPs & Albums, Ranked

Billie Eilish has cemented herself in pop culture due to her immense talent and ability to connect with audiences through her music. She recently made it onto Apple Music's 100 Best Albums, an amazing feat for such a young artist. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? ranked 30th on the list. Evidently, it's no question that she is one of the biggest stars of the decade. The rest of her discography is also worth listening to though, so here are all Billie Eilish’s albums and EPs ranked.

5. Don’t Smile At Me

After releasing a few singles, including her initial claim to fame “Ocean Eyes,” Billie Eilish released her first EP in 2017. While Don’t Smile At Me was a great project, especially considering that Eilish was just 15 years old at the time, she has only gotten better in the years since then. Don’t Smile At Me included moody tracks like “idontwannabeyouanymore,” as well as more upbeat and experimental tracks like “my boy.” The EP’s balance of ballads and fast-paced songs set the groundwork for the rest of Billie Eilish and Finneas's work together.

4. Hit Me Hard And Soft

Billie Eilish’s most recent release was shrouded in mystery, as she didn’t follow the typical release schedule before her albums drop. Upon this album’s release, fans were excited to hear some new sounds from Eilish. On Hit Me Hard and Soft, she explored topics of falling out of love, as well as falling in love with a woman for the first time. Songs like “Lunch” were immediately elevated to queer bop status. However, the frequent beat switches on songs in the album often toed the line between hit or miss.

3. Guitar Songs

Despite only consisting of two songs, Guitar Songs is some of Billie Eilish’s best work. “TV” touches on the very topical issue of the overturning of Roe V. Wade in the U.S. On the other hand, “The 30th” includes some of Eilish's most heartbreaking lyrics to date. Her vocals are both soft and striking on both tracks and, as the EP title suggests, the production of the songs is minimal, letting their stories shine.

2. Happier Than Ever

On her sophomore album, Billie Eilish leaned away from the dark aesthetics of her debut, for a more mature and insightful project. Happier Than Ever tackled Eilish’s rise to fame at such a young age, as well as the scrutiny she faced from the media over her body, and her recent breakup at the time. In songs like “Your Power,” she deals with topics of sexuality and its abuse by people in power. Additionally, "My Future" and "Therefore I Am" show her growth and maturity as she gets older. The album's title track is one of Billie Eilish's most cathartic songs, as she disparages a deadbeat ex and celebrates her freedom.

1. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish's debut remains the most beloved and most critically acclaimed of all her albums and EPs. The album was inspired by her experiences with nightmares and lucid dreams and explored themes of mental health, addiction, and teen angst. Notably, tracks like “Bad Guy” and “When The Party’s Over” dominated the charts for weeks. Moreover, the project’s dark and creepy aesthetic, as well as Eilish’s raspy vocals made the album a major stand out. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? earned Billie Eilish five Grammy wins out of six nominations. Altogether, her raspy singing style matched with Finneas' production helped usher in a new era of pop music at the time.