Nicki Minaj Sample Causes Billie Eilish Song To Return To The Charts

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj released her highly-anticipated 5th studio album Pink Friday 2. Just hours before the project dropped she teased that pop superstar Billie Eilish was involved. While many fans were hoping for a feature it ended up being a sample, albeit a pretty substantial one. The album's opening track "Are You Gone Already" uses a hefty sample of Billie's track "When The Party's Over" from her 2018 debut album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go.

Now 5 years after the track was originally released it's returning to Billboard charts in the wake of Pink Friday 2. The track returned to two different charts in this week's tracking period. Those charts are the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and the Hot Alternative Songs chart where the song landed at number 25 and 14 respectively. Eilish has a pretty extensive history with success on the Billboard charts. Both of her studio albums debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 in their first weeks. She also scored a number one hit on the Hot 100 with her smash single "Bad Guy" in 2019.

Nicki Minaj Propels Billie Eilish Song Back To The Charts

Pink Friday 2 itself also made a pretty significant splash on a number of Billboard charts. The biggest achievement for the album was debuting at the number one spot on the Billboard 200. It's a record-breaking third number-one album for Nicki Minaj putting her ahead of any other female rapper. The album also pulled sold more than 200k units in its first week alone.

14 different songs from Pink Friday 2 also landed on the Hot 100 this week. That includes three inside the top 50. The achievement is even more impressive given the time of year. During late November and throughout December Christmas songs take up a majority of the Hot 100's top 50 as they rack up hundreds of thousands of streams. What do you think of a Billie Eilish song from 2018 returning to the Billboard charts following the release of Pink Friday 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

