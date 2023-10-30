What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

As far as Hip Hop reverence goes, Nicki Minaj has earned her place at the big table. Highly deserving of her flowers, the Queen of Rap ushered in the 2010s decade in style. Now, with multi-platinum singles and albums to her credit, Nicki Minaj is rightfully considered one of the greatest to ever spit a bar. She will especially be hailed for her indelible contributions to revitalizing female rap. Moreover, with the highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 on the way, Nicki Minaj is set to add another whopper to her list of albums.

Regarding her sound, Nicki has yet to be put inside a box. She initially began to garner buzz with her debut mixtape, Playtime Is Over, and was fast-rising to fame as a member of Young Money Entertainment. However, it wasn’t until Pink Friday that Nicki was considered a force. Boasting a fire tracklist, as well as a perfect mesh of genres, the album became a huge commercial success. It’s no wonder that of all her albums, Pink Friday made Nicki Minaj a household name.

The Come Up: A New Rapstress Emerges

If the late 2000s were a build-up for Nicki, the 2010s shot her into mainstream consciousness. Moreover, Pink Friday brought about a commercialization unlike ever before seen in Hip Hop. Nicki’s playful lyrics sat firmly alongside her brash persona, making for the best of both worlds. As Hip Hop heads saluted her sheer rap resilience, she found a market in the pop stratosphere as well. In summary, a new face had emerged in the “Women In Rap” conversation, which had greatly waned by the 2000s. Among the albums released in the 2010s, Nicki Minaj caused a shift with Pink Friday.

Nicki Minaj Presents: The Best Of Both Worlds

As aforementioned, her first full-length album was a perfect blend of Hip Hop and Pop. From the first single, “Your Love,” which became a summer anthem, Nicki had already revealed her versatility. By infusing R&B and Pop into her work, she began to gain an audience ahead of the album’s release. Additionally, her unique Barbie-esque fashion style put her in a special position aesthetic-wise. The fact of the matter was nobody was doing it like Nicki Minaj when she emerged, and she ultimately became a blueprint.

The singles “Check It Out” and “Right Thru Me” followed “Your Love,” showcasing her radio-friendly appeal. With “Moment 4 Life,” Nicki Minaj reminded listeners once again that she could hang with the best of lyricists. However, “Roman’s Revenge” and "Did It On’em” let the world know that it wasn’t all fun and games, and she could out-rap anyone who dared cross her path. By 2011, she shattered the glass ceiling by releasing “Super Bass” as a single. The popular single eventually positioned Nicki Minaj as one of the rappers with a Diamond certification.

Pioneer Status: Becoming An Icon

Pink Friday has since become a template for several artists to follow. The album’s style also became evident in the works of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Latto, and more. Nicki Minaj has also asserted constantly that she is the greatest, and while the claim is arguable, it’s not without its reasons. By ushering in a new wave of femcees, she became a Titan in the industry. Moreover, she proved that her lyrical prowess and commercial success were not limited to summer bops and anthems.

Factually, Nicki Minaj is the best-selling female rapper of all time. Pink Friday is also the second best-selling album by a woman in rap. Furthermore, with over three million sales, it is her most successful album commercially. It also peaked atop the Billboard 200 chart and performed moderately well in Europe. Besides its accolades, however, its impact remains unshaken. Of all the albums in her discography today, Nicki Minaj came swinging with Pink Friday, which served as a healthy foundation for the icon’s legacy.

