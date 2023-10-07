Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” Already Highest-Selling Female Rap Album Of 2023

Nicki Minaj is just ahead of the release of her eagerly-awaited new album, Pink Friday 2. The project serves as a sequel to her iconic 2010 debut, Pink Friday. Nicki gave the Barbz a taste of what's to come with her single "Last Time I Saw You" at the end of August, and they were not disappointed. The melancholy track calls back to Nicki's bubblegum roots, and only built more anticipation for the project. Pink Friday 2 is slated for release on November 17, 2023.

Yesterday, the hitmaker dropped off the second, vinyl-exclusive album cover for the project, and fans are loving it. The artwork features Nicki surrounded by billowing pink satin fabric, and has a dramatic edge on the surreal original. She also dropped a pre-order link for the album on the two different versions of vinyl, and fans certainly came through. Reportedly, Pink Friday 2 is already the highest-selling album from a female rapper this year, and it hasn't even dropped yet. It's pretty safe to say that this one will be major.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reveals Second “Pink Friday 2” Album Cover

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Drops November 17

The impressive feat doesn't come as too much of a shock, however, as Nicki's known to have a fiercely-dedicated fanbase. She's also gone in on promotion since announcing the album. She even recently shared plans to make every Friday Pink Friday ahead of the release. The mother of one will be providing fans who've pre-saved the album with special surprises each Friday leading up to the exciting arrival.

"I’m so grateful to have you guys still here holding me down," she told the Barbz last week. "This album is the gift for your continued love & patience. You’re going to see why this one is better than all of them combined. #PinkFriday2." What do you think of Pink Friday 2 already becoming the highest-selling female rap album of the year? Are you looking forward to the release? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Fan Calls Drake’s Dad About Missing Collab Amid “For All The Dogs” Backlash

[Via]