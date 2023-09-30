Nicki Minaj Shares A “Surprise” With Fans, Delivers Heartfelt Message

Today, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to drop off a special surprise for fans. The hitmaker shared a Tweet, prompting supporters to click a link to get their "surprise" by pre-saving her album. Nicki says that moving forward, she'll have a new gift for the Barbz every Friday. The gifts will lead up to the eagerly-anticipated release of Pink Friday 2, so long as fans pre-save the album. She didn't give many hints as to what kind of gifts fans can expect. Nicki did make it clear, however, that "every Friday will be Pink Friday." The LP is slated for release on November 17 of this year, and will serve as a sequel to her iconic 2010 album, Pink Friday.

Fans were not only graced with a special surprise from Nicki today. She also delivered a heartfelt message to her supporters, calling her upcoming album a "gift" to them for their dedication. Nicki responded to a fan telling her that they're looking forward to the album, telling them, "I’m so grateful to have you guys still here holding me down." She also added, "This album is the gift for your continued love & patience. You’re going to see why this one is better than all of them combined. #PinkFriday2."

Nicki Minaj Thanks Fans For Their Support

Pink Friday 2 isn't the only thing the Barbz have to look forward to in the near future. It was also recently revealed that Nicki will headline iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour this year, alongside SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Footage from the tour will also be put together for the first time in a two-hour TV special, airing on ABC on December 21.

Pink Friday 2 isn't the only thing the Barbz have to look forward to in the near future. It was also recently revealed that Nicki will headline iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour this year, alongside SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Footage from the tour will also be put together for the first time in a two-hour TV special, airing on ABC on December 21.

