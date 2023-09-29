SZA, Nicki Minaj, And Olivia Rodrigo Headline Jingle Ball Tour

Approaching the end of the year always means one thing, iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour is approaching. The series of shows gathers together major radio artists from a variety of genres to play a series of can't-miss tour stops. The event will make 11 different stops across North America running from November 26 until January 16. The tour has a variety of genre stars as well. Pop is well represented with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, while R&B stars like SZA and Usher are performing.

There's a ton of impressive rappers throughout the various stops as well. Nicki Minaj, Doechii, Kaliii. Lil Durk, Flo Rida, Ice Spice, and Ludacris will all make appearances at one or more stops this year. For the first time ever footage from all of the Jingle Ball events will be assembled into a TV special. Performances from various artists on the tour will be assembled into a full two-hour TV special airing on ABC on December 21. Check out some of the tour lineups below.

Jingle Ball Taps Nicki Minaj, SZA, And Many More

SZA is coming off of yet another impressive chart achievement in a year packed full of commercial successes. She teamed up with Drake for a new single "Slime You Out" which rocketed up the charts. It debuted at the very top spot on the Hot 100, marking Drake's 12th number one. But it was also a big accomplishment for SZA who became the first artist to top the chart twice this year following her song "Kill Bill" reaching number one back in March.

By the time Jingle Ball is underway, Nicki Minaj fans will have their hands on her new album. Pink Friday 2 is due to arrive on November 17th marking Nicki's first new studio album in 5 years. Her last project Queen dropped to massive fan acclaim back in 2018. What do you think of the lineup for this year's Jingle Ball festivals? Let us know in the comment section below.

