Florida is a state that attracts tourists from all around the globe every year. Flo Rida, however, is among the most successful hip-hop artists in recent memory, and, shockingly enough, he hails from Carol City, Florida! His hit songs “Low” and “Right Round” both set digital sales records upon being released in 2008 and 2009, respectively. Flo Rida has released four studio-albums which have featured several other hit tracks. Since beginning his career in 2006, he has collaborated with artists such as T-Pain, Timbaland, will.I.am, Kesha, Pleasure P, Nelly Furtado, Ne-Yo, Three 6 Mafia, Sean Kingston, Akon, Future, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, DJ Felli Fel, Kevin Rudolf, David Guetta, Taio Cruz, Waka Flocka Flame, Rick Ross, Far East Movement, Lady Gaga, and Lil Wayne, among other notable hip-hop and R&B artists. In August 2013, Flo Rida was involved in an online beef with Diplo who took to Twitter to accuse Flo Rida of releasing a video similar to his. Flo Rida took the situation lightly, remarking that he is happy to gain new fans who had not heard of him prior to Diplo’s accusations. Flo Rida announced that his fifth studio-album ‘The Perfect 10’ will be released in 2014.