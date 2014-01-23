Under his mononym Usher, the mega successful R&B and pop icon skyrocketed to fame at the tender age of 14 and hasn’t stopped since. Serving as a prototype for the modern male R&B artist, the singer, songwriter, dancer, actor and businessman has collaborated with the likes of Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Beyonce, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Ludacris, Lil Jon, R. Kelly and many more. With number 1 songs spanning back to the 90s, Usher is considered one of the most successful male recording artists of all time. He revealed in May 2013 that he is working on his 8th studio album although no release date has been announced. Speaking on the upcoming project, Usher said that listeners can expect “space and sky, that's what it'll be. You look up, and it's everything you can imagine." As a recent judge on the popular singing contest and program “The Voice”, Usher is scheduled to return for the sixth season of the show in 2014.