USHER Adds Two Extra Cuts To "COMING HOME (Expanded Edition)"

USHER has been on top of the music world for the past few months. The Super Bowl LVIII performer has been a busy man this last month and a half with interviews. Of course, they are all centering around his Halftime Show which accumulated adoration and criticism. But, the longtime R&B singer also dropped his first solo record in eight years. Today, USHER is back to update it with the COMING HOME (Expanded Edition).

It has been about two weeks since the original version came out. It featured 20 songs with tons of respectable features. Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, H.E.R., The-Dream, Pheelz, and Jung Kook are all here. The singles that made the cut were "Good Good," "Risk It All" from The Color Purple film adaptation, and "Standing Next to You."

Listen To COMING HOME (Expanded Edition) By USHER

For this COMING HOME (Expanded Edition), USHER is adding to extra songs into the fold. They do not interfere with original order of the tracklist in this case. Both "Believe" and "Naked" are tacked on after the Jung Kook collab. You can stream the new version with the links above.

What are your thoughts on the COMING HOME (Expanded Edition) by USHER? Is this the better edition over its predecessor? Who had the best feature on the record and why? What songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Which of the two new additions are better and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding USHER. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

COMING HOME (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:

Coming Home with Burna Boy Good Good with Summer Walker, 21 Savage A-Town Girl with Latto Cold Blooded with The-Dream Kissing Strangers Keep On Dancin' Risk It All - From the Original Motion Picture "The Color Purple" with H.E.R. Bop Stone Kold Freak Ruin with Pheelz BIG On The Side I Am The Party I Love U Please U Luckiest Man Margiela Room In A Room One Of Them Ones Standing Next to You - USHER Remix with Jung Kook Believe Naked

