Usher Teams Up With 21 Savage & Summer Walker For New Single “Good Good”

Usher is a legend in the r&b world at this point. Although he experienced the vast majority of his success in the 2000s, he is still making headlines. For instance, he recently led to the downfall of Keke Palmer’s relationship. Moreover, he has been serenading a whole host of other famous women at his shows. However, those moments haven’t gone as viral as they used. This is mostly because people know that if they give in to his musical advances, they will be put on blast.

That said, with Usher in the news right now, it’s probably a good time for him to release a new song. As it turns out, the artist agreed with that statement. This week, he revealed that he would be dropping a new song alongside the likes of both Summer Walker and 21 Savage. The track is called “Good Good,” and today, it made its way to YouTube and various streaming services. Fans were excited to dive in, and this song does not disappoint.

Read More: Blueface’s Mother Shows Off Photo From Her 20s, Gives Diddy, Usher, And More A “Memory Refresher”

Usher x Summer x 21

Throughout the track, we get some production that combines the stylings of contemporary r&b with the sound of the 2000s. This makes for an updated take on Usher’s style that doesn’t feel out of place. As for the featured guests on the track, they certainly make an impression. Summer Walker sounds great as always, all while 21 Savage continues his solid feature run. Overall, this is a great summer track that fans are going to be adding to their playlists in no time.

Be sure to give us your thoughts on this new Usher song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists in the game.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hate that we didn’t make it to forever

Probably ain’t gettin’ back together

But that don’t mean that I can’t wish you better

We ain’t good good, but we still good

Read More: Saweetie Recalls Usher’s Surprise Serenade, He Reacts To “Domestic Terrorist” Label