Usher Teams Up With 21 Savage & Summer Walker For New Single “Good Good”

Usher’s still got it.

BYAlexander Cole
Usher Teams Up With 21 Savage & Summer Walker For New Single “Good Good”blur mask

Usher is a legend in the r&b world at this point. Although he experienced the vast majority of his success in the 2000s, he is still making headlines. For instance, he recently led to the downfall of Keke Palmer’s relationship. Moreover, he has been serenading a whole host of other famous women at his shows. However, those moments haven’t gone as viral as they used. This is mostly because people know that if they give in to his musical advances, they will be put on blast.

That said, with Usher in the news right now, it’s probably a good time for him to release a new song. As it turns out, the artist agreed with that statement. This week, he revealed that he would be dropping a new song alongside the likes of both Summer Walker and 21 Savage. The track is called “Good Good,” and today, it made its way to YouTube and various streaming services. Fans were excited to dive in, and this song does not disappoint.

Read More: Blueface’s Mother Shows Off Photo From Her 20s, Gives Diddy, Usher, And More A “Memory Refresher”

Usher x Summer x 21

Throughout the track, we get some production that combines the stylings of contemporary r&b with the sound of the 2000s. This makes for an updated take on Usher’s style that doesn’t feel out of place. As for the featured guests on the track, they certainly make an impression. Summer Walker sounds great as always, all while 21 Savage continues his solid feature run. Overall, this is a great summer track that fans are going to be adding to their playlists in no time.

Be sure to give us your thoughts on this new Usher song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists in the game.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hate that we didn’t make it to forever
Probably ain’t gettin’ back together
But that don’t mean that I can’t wish you better
We ain’t good good, but we still good

Read More: Saweetie Recalls Usher’s Surprise Serenade, He Reacts To “Domestic Terrorist” Label

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.