Saweetie Recalls Usher’s Surprise Serenade, He Reacts To “Domestic Terrorist” Label

If you didn’t already know by now, Usher is lighting up the Internet with his serenades to famous celebrities (or their female partners) during his shows. one of the most viral ones was to Saweetie, who had a dumbfounded but nonetheless wholesome interaction with the R&B singer- at least, more than most others. Moreover, she didn’t sing along when he beckoned her to, but it was just because she’s not online like that. How would she know that this is the concert trend, and that she had to brush up on his lyrics before? Regardless, the rapper recently sat down with Power 106 FM to reflect on the buzzed-about moment and what was going through her mind.

“Since I been in the studio, I don’t be online,” Saweetie remarked when asked about her reaction to the serenade. “So I didn’t even know he did stuff like that, so my honest response is I was caught off guard. I was like, ‘Okay, what we doin’?” When asked about her favorite Usher song, she responded with “Superstar,” and even sang a little bit of it for good measure with a laugh.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Says Usher Is On A “Take Your Girl Tour”

Saweetie Reflects On Serenade

Meanwhile, the Confessions crooner had his own reactions to these viral moments to share. Sure, it’s provoked quite a laugh online, but Usher’s “Mr. Steal Your Girl” moves also brought forth a lot of criticism. When responding to people calling him a “domestic terrorist,” the artist laughed it off with a simple but cheeky statement. “Your girl wanna take a picture, though!” One of the biggest instances of this was with Keke Palmer, which prompted a big fight with her boyfriend Darius Jackson. It’s unclear where they’re at as of writing this article, but things don’t look too promising.

Usher Responds To “Domestic Terrorist” Accusations

Still, this is just a strong reaction on social media at the end of the day, so it’s natural that he would want to lean into it with humor. Whether it’s a famous rapper or their partner, it seems like everyone at least has a great time at the concert. If jealousy intervenes after, then at least you probably snagged some amazing videos of his talents onstage. For more news and the latest updates on Usher and Saweetie, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Winnie Harlow Avoids Usher Controversy By Sitting In Kyle Kuzma’s Lap