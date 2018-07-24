serenade
- Pop CultureUsher Tests Common And Jennifer Hudson's Relationship As He Serenades Her At His Show: WatchUsher is always testing his luck. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearNelly Ices Ashanti Out, Turns Up The Heat While Serenading Her With Jodeci's "Freek'N You": WatchNow that they're IG official, Nelly isn't holding back on how much he loves Ashanti.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicUsher Serenades Leomie Anderson In Paris“I think I found my baby over here,” Usher said of Anderson.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralSaweetie Recalls Usher's Surprise Serenade, He Reacts To "Domestic Terrorist" Label"Your girl wanna take a picture, though!" By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralNLE Choppa Fan Passes Out While Being Serenaded OnstagePlease save some rizz for the rest of us next time, Choppa.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKevin Bacon Serenades His Goats With Acoustic Cover Of Beyoncé's "HEATED": WatchQueen B's new album is touching ears (and hearts) everywhere.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West Serenades Kim Kardashian With “Runaway” At Larry Hoover Benefit Show“I need you to run right back to me, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.”By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsQuavo Surprises Saweetie In Bed For Valentine's DayQuavo surprised Saweetie by hiring a violinist to serenade her as soon as she woke up on Valentine's Day.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsJeezy Floors Jeannie Mai With Surprise Performance By Tevin Campbell For Her BirthdayThese two just keep looking more and more in love.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsKevin Gates Serenades His Wife In Ridiculous Fashion; DaBaby Laughs AlongKevin Gates makes Dreka blush with his singing skills.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJames Corden Channels Kanye West With Kenny G SerenadeKenny G is the man of the hour!By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With A Serenade From 112Kanye calls his wife with a nice surprise.By Milca P.
- SportsAaron Hernandez Sang Love Song To Alleged Gay Lover, Left Fiancée Waiting In LobbyHis girl got 5 of the 45 minutes reserve for visitation.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Weeknd Serenades Bella Hadid By Singing “Unforgettable” In Club: WatchAbel & Bella are relationship goals.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBruno Mars "Hires" Ed Sheeran To Serenade Him On His Birthday"You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday."By hnhh
- MusicTeyana Taylor Really Serenaded Jeremih’s Baby Mama On Stage In ChicagoTeyana knows what she's doing. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNelly Serenaded A Couple Brides-To-Be In Miami Singing "Dilemma"Nelly showered some brides with his singing affection. By Chantilly Post