Usher Seduces Yet Another Fan With Viral Sultry Serenade During His Tour

Usher performs during his Past Present Future tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, September 12, 2024. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Usher has joked with Keke Palmer in the past about his viral Vegas residency serenades, which he's continuing after some online heat.

Usher is still a titan of R&B, whether for his indelible musical legacy or his "steal your girl" narrative's pop culture impact. Nowhere have both aspects been clearer in recent years than his performances, including his ongoing "Past Present Future" tour which recently heated up in a big way in London. At one point, the Dallas native approached a woman for one of his viral sultry serenades, and she looked like she was about to faint as he got dangerously close to her lips. While singing "There Goes My Baby," they kept eye contact before he dangled two cherries over her mouth. We guess you can imagine things from there.

Of course, the 46-year-old drove the Internet wild with these serenades many times in the past, especially those he made to celebrities. For example, he caused many an online debate over his performative (!) seduction of female celebs, who might've gone with their partners and even found themselves in the middle of a fight over it. You may remember the Usher and Keke Palmer controversy that many believe led to her split from Darius Jackson, although the two multi-hyphenate entertainers have joked about it since.

Does Usher Still Have A Residency?

"We caused some ruckus in my relationship," Keke Palmer told Usher on her podcast. "I cannot be responsible for how people choose to react to my experience as an entertainer," he replied. "I’m not tying to do anything that’s going to deliberately try and rock anybody’s home. [...] This is what I say to myself in the mirror before I go out and hit the stage. I am not here to break up your home. I am here to entertain you, my love… We were having a great time!"

For those unaware, Usher had a wild Vegas residency earlier this decade, but they sadly wrapped up. However, this "Past Present Future" tour does include an ongoing "residency" of its own at the O2 Arena in London, as well as multiple shows in cities like Amsterdam and Berlin. So he will probably have many more chances to give fans intimate moments like these, and drive them wild in the process.

