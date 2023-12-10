Usher Reflects On His Career As Las Vegas Residency Ends

Usher reflected on his career on Twitter, earlier this week, following the end of his Las Vegas residency. When one fan resurfaced a clip of him once discussing the idea of eventually doing a residency in the city with Trevor Nelson in 2004, he told fans to look at how far he's come.

In the clip, Nelson asks him to promise never to do a Las Vegas residency. "I can't promise that," Usher responds. "You know what, because I am such a theatrical artist, I would love to be in a space-- If I did decide to go to Las Vegas, it would be the most phenomenal thing you've ever seen in your life." Replying to the clip on Twitter, Usher wrote: "I saw it then…look at me now."

Usher Receives Key To Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Usher speaks during a ceremony honoring him at Las Vegas. City Hall on October 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usher was given a proclamation and a ceremonial key to Las. Vegas for his work in the local community, his "My Way" residency at Park MGM, and for his upcoming performance at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It isn't the first time Usher has shared an emotional response to the ending of his Las Vegas residency. During the final concert, he broke down into tears on stage in front of his fans. “I remember the purpose that this offers, the opportunity that this offers for us to not see color, but to recognize culture, for us to not get caught up in our differences but see our similarities,” he said at the end of the show. “The fact that we love music, the fact that we love entertainment, the fact that we can just enjoy ourselves in this moment—that’s what God would want and that’s what we’re doing.”

Usher Reflects On His Las Vegas Residency

The conclusion of his Las Vegas residency comes as Usher prepares for the release of his next album, Coming Home. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

