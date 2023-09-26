Usher Shares His Excitement For Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher enthusiasts have reason to be excited in the coming year, and so does Usher himself! The big news is that Usher is set to grace the grand stage at the 2024 Super Bowl as the halftime performer. Following the official announcement, the R&B sensation shared his profound excitement and anticipation during an interview with CBS Mornings. Hee revealed that playing during the Super Bowl Halftime had been a lifelong dream. Reflecting on his journey, Usher stated, "Thirty years ago I made a commitment to offer my best. And here 30 years later now, it's being rewarded with one of the most prestigious performances and stages anybody could ever play on." And he's correct! Usher's dedication has manifested into one of the most esteemed performances and stages an artist can dream of achieving.

Usher double-downed on his statement. "This is a moment that I've waited my entire life for and I am not coming to disappoint. This is going to be a celebration," he said. Fans can undoubtedly look forward to an unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime show in 2024. Continuing to speak with CBS Mornings, the "OMG" singer mentioned that he knew there was a possibility that he'd be performing, days in advance. But he says he was genuinely surprised when Jay-Z, who is co-producing the halftime show, personally extended the invitation for his performance. "He's like, 'It's your time. It's the magic moment,'" Usher revealed.

Read More: Usher Announced As Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Headliner

Usher Is Deciding On His Set List

However, with an impressive catalog of songs to choose from, Usher says he's having a hard time deciding which hits to include. "I definitely have a long list of people who I have collaborated with and also too, a long list of songs that means so much to people." Usher told CBS Mornings. "So I'm trying to figure out how to entertain people and make certain they understand the legacy, enjoy the moment and make certain they have a show they will never forget." An unforgettable night indeed. The "U Remind Me" singer is no stranger to performing and gracing the stage with his skills.

In fact, he's been performing in Vegas during his inaugural residency for the last two years. Going viral and taking the internet by storm in different ways, Usher's Las Vegas residency has brought forth plenty of memorable moments and topics of conversation. One memorable incident from this summer, which remained a hot topic for months, involved Keke Palmer's attendance at the residency. During the Usher concert, a viral moment sparked controversy when Palmer's then-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, publicly criticized her outfit on Twitter, deeming it inappropriate. Jackson's tweet read, "It's the outfit tho... you're a mom." In response to the backlash, he further defended his stance in a separate tweet, asserting that her outfit didn't match his "standards and morals." This incident generated significant discussions and debates throughout the year. Stay tuned to HNHH for more Usher updates!

Read More: Usher On Being Selected For Super Bowl Halftime Show: “Honor Of A Lifetime”

[Via]