- SongsKaash Paige Drops Cold But Stunning Single "Waterfalls"The incredibly talented singer is back with a self-reflective cut. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsWaka Flocka Flame Wants To Be With His Woman "Foreva"Waka Flocka is falling hard this V-Day. By Zachary Horvath
- Music VideosBrent Faiyaz & Lupita Nyong'o Drop Enticing & Mind-Bending Music Video For "WY@"Brent and Lupita really delivered on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesMadeinTYO Slows Things Down On "TYO 808"MadeinTYO displays his versatility by opting for more R&B jams. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDid The 2024 Grammys Get It Right?Deserved wins, perceived snubs, industry shade, and arresting the night's best rapper... When have they ever gotten it right, and does it even matter if they do?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsAyra Starr Delivers Beautiful Track About Reaching Your Goals On "Commas"The self-acclaimed "Afrosoul" new-comer has another one. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicGrammys 2024 In Hip-Hop/R&B: Who Will Win & Who Should Win?Nas or Travis Scott? Coco Jones or Victoria Monét? There are many tough decisions to make, and a lot of outcomes to consider.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesKyle Dion Is Fun, Serious, And Everything In Between On New EP "If My Jeans Could Talk"The Coral Springs native brings plenty of standout performances. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesUMI Releases New Ep "Talking To The Wind" That Reflects On A Unique Time In Her CareerThe Seattle native elevates her cutesy and peaceful sound on her latest EP. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBlxst Highlights His Standout Voice And Storytelling On "Heart Ain't Empty"Blxst pens a song about not being able to be there for the people that mean the most to him. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJon B Announces Forthcoming Album Featuring Rick Ross, Tank, And MoreJon B is ready to make a comeback.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsJhené Aiko Reminds How Stunning Her Voice Is On "Sun/Son"Jhené is a master of soul. By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentBrian McKnight Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerExplore Brian McKnight's successful career that led to his $10M net worth in 2024. Learn about his music, acting, tours, and philanthropyBy Jake Skudder
- Music112: Where Are They Now?The once-famous R&B group is down to just two members now. By Demi Phillips
- MusicUsher's "Confessions Pt. II" Named Best R&B Song Of All Time By "Rolling Stone"Beyonce, D'Angelo, Mary J. Blige, and more also made the list.By Caroline Fisher
- Original Content10 Best R&B Albums Of 20232023 gave us a lot to look back on, and the year's R&B releases may have been some of the most memorable.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsBas & Amaarae Prove They're R&B Icons On "Decent" From Dreamville Artist's New Album: Stream"We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F**ked Up" arrived on Friday with a total of three J. Cole guest appearances.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWhat Is Bell Biv Devoe's Best-Selling Song?"Poison" peaked at No.1 on the Hot Black Singles chart for two weeks. By Angelique Garr