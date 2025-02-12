Coi Leray Shares Emotionally Charged EP "What Happened To Forever?" Amid Trippie Redd Cheating Rumors

After tons of snippets, we now have the finalized collection of them all.

In each teaser, the "Players" songwriter sang or rapped about infidelity and broken relationships. Now, just a couple of weeks later, she's gone ahead and released the collection of previews on a five-track EP called What Happened To Forever? Coi opens up the tape with a statement by appearing to use some sampled "Woah's" from a Trippie Redd song with "Keep It." This one of the tracks she teased, and it finds her singing about a love that she doesn't want to be a part of. "Leave You Alone," another taster, is a more melodic-heavy track about cutting ties for good and never taking an ex back. "Ex is supposed to be your ex for a reason (yup) / Wanted to be there while you was fightin' demons (yeah) / I had family plans, your plans was cheatin'." Overall, Redd is looking more and more guilty with each passing day.

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd decided to rekindle their flame after they put it out in 2019 later last year. Following a few months of dating, the Massachusetts native revealed that she had become pregnant with the Ohio rapper. Fans were of course ecstatic over this incredible news. However, just about a week after proudly showing off her progress, she shocked the internet by suggesting that Trippie cheated on her. "💔 Nothing worse than being cheated on. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. 😪 God bless." It's worth mentioning that nothing has been confirmed and this remains speculation. Since dropping this bombshell, Coi Leray has been teasing snippet after snippet further fueling the allegations.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.