Coi Leray Shares Emotionally Charged EP "What Happened To Forever?" Amid Trippie Redd Cheating Rumors

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd decided to rekindle their flame after they put it out in 2019 later last year. Following a few months of dating, the Massachusetts native revealed that she had become pregnant with the Ohio rapper. Fans were of course ecstatic over this incredible news. However, just about a week after proudly showing off her progress, she shocked the internet by suggesting that Trippie cheated on her. "💔 Nothing worse than being cheated on. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. 😪 God bless." It's worth mentioning that nothing has been confirmed and this remains speculation. Since dropping this bombshell, Coi Leray has been teasing snippet after snippet further fueling the allegations.
In each teaser, the "Players" songwriter sang or rapped about infidelity and broken relationships. Now, just a couple of weeks later, she's gone ahead and released the collection of previews on a five-track EP called What Happened To Forever? Coi opens up the tape with a statement by appearing to use some sampled "Woah's" from a Trippie Redd song with "Keep It." This one of the tracks she teased, and it finds her singing about a love that she doesn't want to be a part of. "Leave You Alone," another taster, is a more melodic-heavy track about cutting ties for good and never taking an ex back. "Ex is supposed to be your ex for a reason (yup) / Wanted to be there while you was fightin' demons (yeah) / I had family plans, your plans was cheatin'." Overall, Redd is looking more and more guilty with each passing day.
Coi Leray What Happened To Forever?
What Happened To Forever? Tracklist:
- Keep It
- Leave You Alone
- I Hate Your Friends
- U Too
- Lick Back