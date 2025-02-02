Coi Leray Takes Aim At Trippie Redd Yet Again With More Bars About His Alleged Cheating

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd delighted fans a few weeks ago when they announced that they had gotten back together. Subsequently, it was revealed that they were expecting their first child together and that also got fans excited. However, things eventually took a turn for the worst when Leray accused Trippie of cheating on her. This has led to some back and forths on social media, and no one actually knows where their relationship stands.

What we do have right now, is a plethora of snippets making their way through social media. Leray has been quick to post a lot of these snippets and some of the lyrics are definitely of the pointed variety. Just a little bit of criticial thought will tell you that she is talking about Trippie and his alleged cheating. We got one of these snippets just a few days ago and now, we have received yet another. As you can see down below, Coi takes direct shots at Trippie here, and one has to wonder how they move on from here.

Coi Leray Continues To Diss Trippie Redd

Based on the reactions on the post from Live Bitez, it seems as though fans are feeling the snippet. Moreover, a lot of fans are showing her some grace seeing as though she is pregnant for the first time. It cannot be easy to go through such inner turmoil while also carrying a child. Having said that, it will be interesting to see if Leray and Trippie can come back from this as a couple.