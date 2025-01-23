Coi Leray Suggests Trippie Redd Cheated On Her Amidst Pregnancy

BY Elias Andrews 5.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Revolt World 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Coi Leray and Trippie Redd backstage during Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
The rapper is heartbroken.

Coi Leray was ready for 2025. The rapper revealed that she was pregnant and expecting a child with Trippie Redd. "I'm a rock star mommy," she wrote on Instagram. "We ready." The year has not gone the way that she initially thought, however. Coi Leray took to social media again on January 22. Only this time the news was far more upsetting. The rapper posted a broken heart emoji, and alluded to being cheated on. Given her high profile relationship with Trippie Redd, fans naturally assumed he was the guilty party.

Coi Leray's post shocked fans. She doesn't mentioned Trippie Redd by name, but it doesn't take much to apply him to the context. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," the rapper wrote. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." Coi Leray and Redd are no stranger to relationship drama, however. The rappers initially dated in 2019, but sources close to them claimed it "fizzled out" quickly and ended on bad terms. Trippie Redd even wrote the song "Leray" about his ex, where he insulted her intelligence. "When you got with me, you were a genius," Redd spit. "Now without me you have to live life as an idiot."

Read More: Coi Leray Gushes Over Trippie Redd's Gifted New Range Rover

Coi Leray And Trippie Redd Have Had A Rocky History

Coi Leray did not appreciate the diss. She responded to Redd during a 2020 appearance on No Jumper podcast. "At first, no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, what the f*ck, because I always thought we really had something outside of the music," she stated. "So I’m just like, damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that sh*t to my face." Coi Leray dubbed Trippie Redd's song "clickbait." She did say they had a real connection, however, and felt that their timing was merely off. "I always felt like we were made for each other," Leray asserted. "I just felt the timing wasn't right."

The timing seemed to be right in 2024. TMZ reported that Coi Leray and Trippie Redd were spotted in the studio making music together. Leray confirmed they were back together in October, telling the outlet that they were "back in sync" after years apart. Then, the aforementioned pregnancy announcement. We hope that Leray and Trippie Redd sort out their relationship problems. Especially with a child on the way.

Read More: Benzino Reveals If He Thinks Daughter Coi Leray Will Allow Him In Her Child’s Life

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Revolt World 2024 Relationships Coi Leray Gushes Over Trippie Redd's Gifted New Range Rover 3.9K
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Life Benzino's Resurfaced Cheating Advice For Trippie Redd Gets Flack From Fans Amid Coi Leray Drama 1321
Red Carpet Premiere And After Party Of "Dullsville And The Doodleverse" At TIFF Gossip Tia Kemp Goes Off On Trippie Redd After Coi Leray Suggests He Cheated Amid Her Pregnancy 1.9K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Relationships Coi Leray Sings About Being Cheated On In New Snippet Amid Trippie Redd Scandal 672