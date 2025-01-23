Coi Leray Suggests Trippie Redd Cheated On Her Amidst Pregnancy

Coi Leray was ready for 2025. The rapper revealed that she was pregnant and expecting a child with Trippie Redd. "I'm a rock star mommy," she wrote on Instagram. "We ready." The year has not gone the way that she initially thought, however. Coi Leray took to social media again on January 22. Only this time the news was far more upsetting. The rapper posted a broken heart emoji, and alluded to being cheated on. Given her high profile relationship with Trippie Redd, fans naturally assumed he was the guilty party.

Coi Leray's post shocked fans. She doesn't mentioned Trippie Redd by name, but it doesn't take much to apply him to the context. "Nothing worse than being cheated on," the rapper wrote. "I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. God bless." Coi Leray and Redd are no stranger to relationship drama, however. The rappers initially dated in 2019, but sources close to them claimed it "fizzled out" quickly and ended on bad terms. Trippie Redd even wrote the song "Leray" about his ex, where he insulted her intelligence. "When you got with me, you were a genius," Redd spit. "Now without me you have to live life as an idiot."

Coi Leray And Trippie Redd Have Had A Rocky History

Coi Leray did not appreciate the diss. She responded to Redd during a 2020 appearance on No Jumper podcast. "At first, no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, what the f*ck, because I always thought we really had something outside of the music," she stated. "So I’m just like, damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that sh*t to my face." Coi Leray dubbed Trippie Redd's song "clickbait." She did say they had a real connection, however, and felt that their timing was merely off. "I always felt like we were made for each other," Leray asserted. "I just felt the timing wasn't right."