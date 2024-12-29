Coi Leray Gushes Over Trippie Redd's Gifted New Range Rover

Trippie Redd rolls up to Christmas with a new ride for boo Coi Leray.

Coi Leray rolls into 2025 with a new Range Rover. The rap star shared with fans that her boyfriend and fellow rap star Trippie Redd bought her a new ride for Christmas. Wrapped with a bow, Leray posted an Instagram story showing off the new car. She expressed her love for Trippie Redd in the caption. It reads: "Thank you, baby. I love you so much." Trippie Redd would appear in a second Instagram story. He shared the Range Rover on his Instagram account with the caption, "4Bae."

Social media praised the couple's love in their comments. "Cute together [heart-eye face emoji]," commented a user. Another user wrote, "Much power to them it’s nice and all but I feel like once they got back together she been out the loop a lot cause I got used to seeing her doing the stuff she do maybe I’m wrong but I just feel like she needs to get back in grind mode." Before the gift, Trippie Redd previewed new music.

Read more: Trippie Redd Bashes His Fans For Leaking Music In Bitter Twitter Rant

Trippie Redd Gifts Coi Leray A New Range Rover For Christmas

Trippie Redd and Coi Leray rekindled their relationship in September. When asked how he and Coi found their way back to each other, Trippie explained, “I reached out and told her I missed her. We’ve been talking for a while, keeping things on the low. That’s my boo.” Their breakup in 2019 inspired Trippie’s heartfelt track “Leray,” a somber ballad where he poured out his pain. In the song, he lamented, “It was love at first sight and misery after two months. You were only messing with my feelings because you didn’t know your own.” He added, “Sometimes I’m miserable without you, so it’s just like you’re still here.”

Fans are now watching closely as Trippie Redd and Coi Leray write this new chapter. With both artists hinting at music collaborations and sharing glimpses of their relationship, the duo seems ready to turn the page on their past and embrace the future together.