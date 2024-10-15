Trippie Redd Bashes His Fans For Leaking Music In Bitter Twitter Rant

The rapper is tired of the sabotage.

Trippie Redd does not have the superstar profile that he did a few years ago. The rapper was on the ascent, scoring major collaborations and dropping singles that scaled the charts. Redd's last few drops have not gone according to plan, though. Fans clowned him for his MGK EP, and his recent collab with KSI was taken even less seriously. The latter was so derided, in fact, that Trippie Redd got on Twitter to make fun of it himself. It seems like the rapper reached a breaking point on October 13, though. He did not appreciate the continued leaking of his music, and made it known to fans.

Trippie Redd started off mildly enough, but his tweets gained more vitriol as the day wore on. The rant was prompted by the fact that a fan posted leaked material of his online. If i don’t get another song with Bieber, y'all fault wtf," he wrote. "Leaking old songs too…….. get a life." Trippie Redd used this recent leak as an excuse to sound off on the fans who have been leaking his music for years behind his back. "My last 4 albums leaked a week before it came out," he asserted. "Don’t y'all get tired of doing that sh*t." Things got even worse when Redd revealed that the leaks significantly impacted the rollout of his solo album Mansion Music.

Trippie Redd Asked Fans To Stop Leaking Songs

Apparently, Mansion Music was conceived as a double album before fans got ahold of recordings and uploaded them online. As a result, Trippie Redd decided to cut down on the tracklist and release a single disc version. Worse still, the rapper claims he had to rush to record new songs to avoid giving fans what they had already heard through leaks. "Only reason Mansion Music wasn’t a 2 part album," he explained. "Is cuz y'all leak all the songs at once so i had to rush it out. Ts annoying atp."

In case Trippie Redd's sentiment wasn't clear, he quote tweeted the fan account Redd Files. The account often posts links to the rapper's leaked music, and he made it clear that he didn't co-sign fans using the account to listen. "Stop leaking my music," he wrote. Trippie Redd has a new album slated for release in 2024, LIVE LOVE LAUGH DIE, but once again, a proper release date has been derailed by leaks. Nearly a dozen songs have either been leaked or teased via snippet. Hopefully Redd is able to remedy the issue moving forward.