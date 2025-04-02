Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Looks Clean In Fresh Preview

BY Ben Atkinson 71 Views
air-jordan-4-og-white-cement-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” is set to drop in 2025, and new images just gave fans their best look yet.

The Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” is making a long-awaited return in 2025. One of the most iconic colorways in the Jordan archive, this pair carries decades of basketball and streetwear history. First released in 1989, the “White Cement” helped cement the Air Jordan 4 as a staple in sneaker culture. Michael Jordan wore the silhouette during some of his most memorable early-career moments. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model introduced visible Air cushioning and mesh panels. It was a bold step forward in performance and style. The “White Cement” colorway, with its clean white leather and speckled gray accents, became an instant classic.

It’s a look that still resonates, whether on the court or the sidewalk. In recent years, Jordan Brand has brought back several OG styles. But few spark as much buzz as the “White Cement.” According to zsneakerheadz, the pair will drop on May 24, 2025, in full family sizing. It’s set to be a general release, meaning more people will get a shot at owning this piece of history. New images show off the leather quality, classic Nike Air branding, and signature cement speckling in full detail. From the tongue tag to the outsole, the photos give a clear look at what fans can expect.

Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” features white leather uppers with black and speckled gray accents throughout. Cement print hits the wings, heel tab, and midsole. Red Jumpman branding lands on the tongue, while Nike Air logos return on the heel. A black, white, and red outsole finishes the look.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is going to drop on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. This marks the first return of the OG pair since 2016. Expect major demand once they hit shelves.

