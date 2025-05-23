Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Releases Tomorrow

Its signature mix of crisp white leather and speckled grey details set a new tone for basketball footwear, blending on-court performance with off-court style. This isn’t the first time the White Cement has returned, but every drop feels like an event.

Fans of the silhouette know this version is special. It brings back the Nike Air branding on the heel, a true nod to the original design that purists always look for. With clean contrast and a timeless look, the colorway never seems to lose relevance.

The Jordan 4 has played a major role in sneaker culture since the late 80s. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was one of the first sneakers to showcase visible Air cushioning and mesh panels. Jordan wore it during some unforgettable performances, cementing its place in history.

The photos provided show every angle of the classic build. From the speckled wings and heel tabs to the OG tongue tag, this is a faithful recreation. Whether you’re a longtime collector or new to the game, tomorrow’s drop is one to circle on the calendar.

Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement"

Image via Nike

This pair features a premium white leather upper with mesh netting on the side panels and tongue. Black accents hit the eyelets, midsole, and inner lining for contrast. Cement Grey overlays come speckled, covering the heel tab, wings, and midsole.

The classic “Nike Air” branding returns on the back heel, staying true to the OG 1989 design. Red hits on the tongue logo add a slight pop. The visible Air unit in the heel provides responsive cushioning, while the rubber outsole keeps traction locked in.

Overall, the design balances vintage heritage with on-court readiness.

The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is going to drop tomorrow on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released.

Image via Nike