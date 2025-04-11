Air Jordan 4 “White Cement” Set to Return This May

The Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” colorway is making its return on May 24th, bringing one of the most iconic sneakers back to shelves. First released in 1989, this colorway helped define the legacy of the Jordan 4. Its return in 2025 offers a faithful retro that captures the original feel with modern craftsmanship. Jordan Brand is making this drop even bigger by releasing the pair in full family sizing. That means fans of all ages can get in on the action. With the clean white leather base, speckled grey overlays, and classic Nike Air branding on the heel, the “White Cement” offers a timeless look that’s deeply rooted in sneaker history.

The Jordan 4 is known for its bold design and versatile style. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the silhouette introduced visible Air cushioning and mesh panels for breathability. It’s a model that has only grown in popularity, and each re-release of this OG colorway reminds fans why it’s still one of the greats. As seen in the images, the 2025 version stays true to form. From the crisp white upper to the speckled midsole, everything about this pair taps into nostalgia while still feeling fresh.

The Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” features a white leather upper, grey speckled accents on the wings and heel tab, and black and red detailing throughout. Also. Nike Air branding appears on the heel for that authentic retro touch. Further, a visible Air unit is in the midsole, which comes in a mix of black, grey, and white. Finally, the outsole finishes things off with a splash of red under the forefoot.