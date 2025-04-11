Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Revealed In Full

Image via @steezyykicks
A new video gives fans a full look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" and its vintage-inspired details.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" gives a fresh twist to a classic look rooted in Michael Jordan’s college legacy. A new video has surfaced online, giving fans a full look at the upcoming release from multiple angles. The clip shows the full build in detail, highlighting the clean color blocking and aged sole. Jordan Brand continues to tap into nostalgia with its “Reimagined” series, and this pair fits the mold perfectly. The silhouette remains untouched in form, but the subtle vintage touches give it a new voice. Carolina blue overlays paired with a slightly yellowed midsole bring a worn-in feel that mirrors the trend across retro releases.

The Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 and has since become one of the most iconic sneakers in the world. Countless colorways, collaborations, and reinterpretations have built its legacy, but pairs tied to Jordan’s early years still resonate the most. With UNC roots and a familiar layout, this colorway checks all the boxes. Screenshots from the video give a clear look at the design. From the soft tumbled leather to the stitched branding, everything appears sharp. The classic feel mixed with updated storytelling makes this release one to watch heading into the year.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” features a white leather base with powder blue overlays. Aged midsoles create a vintage aesthetic. The tongue and outsole match the blue accents for a cohesive look. Wings and Nike Air branding stay true to original specs. Perforations, high-top cut, and smooth leather bring the retro feel to life.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” blends classic UNC colors with aged detailing for a vintage look that pays tribute to sneaker heritage.

