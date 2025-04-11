Jordan Brand Adds Jordan Luka .77 “Bloodline” To Spring Lineup

The Jordan Luka .77 “Bloodline” joins the upcoming Luka 4 in a double release set for April. This latest Luka model delivers a bold design rooted in performance, with sharp color blocking and visible Zoom Air cushioning. The pairing of the .77 and Luka 4 “Bloodline” builds momentum for Luka Doncic’s growing influence in the signature sneaker space. This release continues the evolution of Luka’s footwear line, now in its fourth model. Known for his creative playmaking and precise footwork, Doncic’s shoes are built for responsiveness and support.

The Luka .77 trims down the profile while maintaining a stable ride underfoot. This version leans into the classic red, white, and black look that has defined so many iconic Jordan silhouettes before it. Photos of the Jordan Luka .77 “Bloodline” reveal a crisp construction and updated tooling that mirrors the futuristic style of the Luka 4. With both silhouettes releasing together, the colorway ties them into a single moment that feels like a major step forward for Jordan Brand’s next generation. It’s another sign that Doncic’s legacy on the court is just getting started.

Jordan Luka .77 “Bloodline”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka .77 “Bloodline” features a sleek upper in white and black, accented by red hits on the tongue, heel tab, and forefoot. A visible Zoom Air unit adds pop and responsiveness, while mesh and leather paneling keep the look dynamic. Also, the silhouette is lightweight and game-ready, made for fast footwork and smooth transitions. Finally, Jordan branding appears on the heel and outsole.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Bloodline” will be released in on April 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. The release aligns with the Jordan Luka 4 “Bloodline,” giving fans two options in matching colorways. With its accessible price point and performance build, the .77 is expected to sell fast. Early pairs have already surfaced online, hinting at strong demand.

Image via Nike