New Jordan Luka .77 "Hyper Pink" Turns Heads

BY Ben Atkinson 196 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-luka-77-hyper-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Luka .77 “Hyper Pink” drops soon and early photos tease a bold new direction for Luka Doncic’s signature line.

The Jordan Luka .77 “Hyper Pink” brings fresh energy to Luka Doncic's growing signature line. Designed for speed and control, this colorway stands out with its daring mix of black, white, and vivid pink accents. While performance remains a top priority, the bold palette makes it just as striking off the court. The Luka .77 is built to handle Luka’s unorthodox style of play. The sneaker includes Zoom Air cushioning for quick moves, stability, and impact protection. It’s lightweight, responsive, and crafted for both scoring bursts and court vision.

Luka’s journey from European prodigy to NBA All-Star has been fast and fearless. Jordan Brand has leaned into that legacy, crafting models that speak to his unique game. With each colorway, they bring a new dimension to his story, and the “Hyper Pink” is no exception. The latest photos show this pair in full detail. The color blocking is sharp, with vibrant hits of pink on the tongue, heel, and outsole. Black overlays and a clean white midsole finish off the design. Whether you’re on the hardwood or the street, this one’s built to turn heads.

Read More: On-Foot Photos Reveal Air Jordan 12 “Melo” In Detail

Jordan Luka .77 “Hyper Pink”
jordan-luka-77-hyper-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This pair features a mesh and synthetic upper in black and white. Pink hits add contrast across the tongue, heel tab, and Air Zoom branding. The midsole is white, sitting atop a black rubber outsole. Luka’s personal logo appears on the tongue, while the Jumpman lands on the side. Built for quick cuts and standout style, this sneaker blends performance with lots of flair.

Jordan Luka .77 “Hyper Pink” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Hyper Pink” will be released in on April 8th, 2025 with other colorways coming later as well. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. The release adds another bold option to Luka Doncic’s signature line. With its eye-catching color scheme, it’s built to stand out on and off the court. Fans of lightweight performance sneakers will want to keep an eye on this one.

jordan-luka-77-hyper-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-luka-77-hyper-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Michigan” PE Is Built Different

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
jordan-luka-77-space-navigator-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Luka .77 “Space Navigator” Delivers A Game-Changer For Outdoor Basketball 3.7K
jordan-luka-77-sneaker-news Sneakers No Images Yet, But The Jordan Luka .77 Lifestyle Is On The Way 862
jordan-luka-4-space-navigator-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Luka 4 “Space Navigator” Lands In Style 70
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jordan Luka 3 Paints The Court Pink In New "Imaginarium" Colorway 377