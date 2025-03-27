New Jordan Luka .77 "Hyper Pink" Turns Heads

The Jordan Luka .77 “Hyper Pink” brings fresh energy to Luka Doncic's growing signature line. Designed for speed and control, this colorway stands out with its daring mix of black, white, and vivid pink accents. While performance remains a top priority, the bold palette makes it just as striking off the court. The Luka .77 is built to handle Luka’s unorthodox style of play. The sneaker includes Zoom Air cushioning for quick moves, stability, and impact protection. It’s lightweight, responsive, and crafted for both scoring bursts and court vision.

Luka’s journey from European prodigy to NBA All-Star has been fast and fearless. Jordan Brand has leaned into that legacy, crafting models that speak to his unique game. With each colorway, they bring a new dimension to his story, and the “Hyper Pink” is no exception. The latest photos show this pair in full detail. The color blocking is sharp, with vibrant hits of pink on the tongue, heel, and outsole. Black overlays and a clean white midsole finish off the design. Whether you’re on the hardwood or the street, this one’s built to turn heads.

Jordan Luka .77 “Hyper Pink”

Image via Nike

This pair features a mesh and synthetic upper in black and white. Pink hits add contrast across the tongue, heel tab, and Air Zoom branding. The midsole is white, sitting atop a black rubber outsole. Luka’s personal logo appears on the tongue, while the Jumpman lands on the side. Built for quick cuts and standout style, this sneaker blends performance with lots of flair.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Hyper Pink” will be released in on April 8th, 2025 with other colorways coming later as well. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. The release adds another bold option to Luka Doncic’s signature line. With its eye-catching color scheme, it’s built to stand out on and off the court. Fans of lightweight performance sneakers will want to keep an eye on this one.

Image via Nike