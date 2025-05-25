Upcoming Jordan Luka .77 “Laser Blue” Pops In New Photos

BY Ben Atkinson 61 Views
jordan-luka-77-laser-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Luka .77 “Laser Blue” brings sharp colors and smooth lines to Luka Doncic's signature silhouette in a fresh new colorway.

The Jordan Luka .77 “Laser Blue” makes its mark with a refreshing summer-ready colorway. Designed for elite performance, this new pair reflects Luka Doncic’s ever-growing presence in the league and on shelves.

Its vibrant tones and streamlined shape bring a fresh angle to Jordan Brand’s commitment to signature silhouettes built for modern guards. Luka’s Jordan line continues to expand with each season. While the Jordan Luka 2 brought a more sculpted, wave-like midsole design, the .77 favors a lower profile and cleaner construction.

With a mix of Air Zoom cushioning and a minimal build, the Luka .77 is built for speed and control. It’s a continuation of Jordan’s investment in Luka as both an athlete and icon, reinforcing his unique European roots and high-IQ style of play.

In the photos, the “Laser Blue” theme plays out across mesh panels, synthetic overlays, and the lateral midsole. Pops of mint green at the tongue, heel, and Air Zoom logo add dimension. The look has a white base and icy sole for a clean finish that still grabs attention.

Lightweight materials and bold details come together for a performance-focused sneaker that holds its own off the court.

Jordan Luka .77 “Laser Blue”
jordan-luka-77-laser-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Luka .77 “Laser Blue” comes dressed in white, aqua blue, and bright mint green. The upper combines breathable mesh with synthetic leather panels for durability and support.

The collar and sockliner pop in bright aqua, while a pale green tongue and matching foam heel provide added color. “AIR ZOOM” is stamped boldly on the front midsole, highlighting the sneaker’s performance-driven cushioning.

A translucent outsole ties the look together, sitting below a bright blue midsole split with green detail. Luka’s logo sits on the tongue, while the Jumpman branding appears in mint on both heels.

Jordan Luka .77 “Laser Blue” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka .77 “Laser Blue” will be released on June 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they are released.

jordan-luka-77-laser-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-luka-77-laser-blue-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

