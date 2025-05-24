Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” Emerges Ahead Of Fall Drop

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” surfaces in a striking new colorway ahead of its expected October release. This first in-hand look showcases the iconic silhouette draped in a clean mix of white mesh and rich blue patent leather.

Bold “JORDAN” lettering appears vertically along the eyelets, replacing the traditional Jumpman logo and adding a fresh identity to this classic. The Jordan 11 first hit courts in 1995 during Michael Jordan’s legendary return to the NBA.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it became an instant icon thanks to its futuristic mix of ballistic mesh and glossy patent leather. It was also the first Air Jordan worn during an NBA championship run. Since then, it’s become a yearly staple during the holiday season, drawing massive crowds and nostalgic collectors alike.

Photos provided offer a full breakdown of the pair, including the translucent outsole, crisp white upper, and the sharp contrast provided by the bright red Jumpman logo stitched on the collar. This version stays true to the DNA of the AJ11 while pushing its identity forward with Rare Air branding.

With its bold lettering and premium build, this version of the Jordan 11 feels both retro and new. Expect this pair to headline the fall season.

This Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” features a white mesh upper paired with glossy blue patent leather. A translucent gum outsole supports the clean color-blocking. “JORDAN” lettering runs vertically up the eyestay, replacing the usual branding.

The red Jumpman on the collar stands out sharply. Yellowed laces add a vintage feel, while the soft lining and padded collar offer comfort. The build quality feels premium throughout. This updated version respects the original 11 design while shifting the narrative just enough to feel new.

The pair is rumored to release in October, adding another chapter to the AJ11 legacy.