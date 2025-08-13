Brand New Photos Surface Of The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air”

BY Ben Atkinson 102 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-11-rare-air-sneaker-news
Image via fkzsnkrs
The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” brings a bold Concord Blue twist to the classic silhouette ahead of its October release.

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” is set to make its debut this October, bringing a fresh twist to one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history. The pair arrives with a crisp white upper and a bold Concord Blue patent leather mudguard, accented by Varsity Red branding for a clean yet striking contrast.

It’s a colorway that feels both familiar and unexpected, blending heritage with a subtle nod to modern tastes. The Air Jordan 11 has long been celebrated for its on-court legacy and off-court influence. First worn by Michael Jordan during the 1995-96 season, the model redefined performance basketball shoes with its patent leather finish and sleek profile.

Beyond the hardwood, it became a cultural icon, favored by collectors, musicians, and style enthusiasts alike. This “Rare Air” edition continues that tradition, offering a new flavor without straying from the silhouette’s core DNA.

New images reveal the crisp detailing and icy outsole, paired with bold pops of color on the traction pods. The patent leather shines under the light, while the translucent sole gives it a timeless edge.

These photos capture exactly why the Air Jordan 11 continues to hold a top spot in sneaker history: a perfect mix of performance innovation and undeniable style.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low "Nardwuar" Captures The Spirit Of Interviewing Icon

Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” Release Date

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” features a white leather upper with Concord Blue patent leather wrapping the mudguard. Varsity Red Jumpman logos add contrast on the ankle, while “JORDAN” text is stitched along the lace loops.

Also, a black lining offers depth against the light base. The midsole is clean white, paired with a translucent outsole housing bold red and blue traction pods. Further, carbon fiber shank detailing adds structure and performance stability.

The mix of premium materials, vibrant accents, and the AJ11’s signature patent leather construction make this colorway a standout addition to the legendary Jordan lineup.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” will be released on October 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $230 when they are released.

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan 14 Colorway From Worst To Best

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-11-rare-air-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” Emerges Ahead Of Fall Drop 920
air-jordan-11-rare-air-sneaker-news Sneakers A New Look At The Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" 10.1K
Air-Jordan-11-Rare-Air-2025-IH0296-400 Sneakers Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" Gets An Official Release Date 38.5K
air-jordan-11-low-bred-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred" Shines In New On-Foot Photos 5.2K
Comments 0