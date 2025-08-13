Brand New Photos Surface Of The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air”

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” is set to make its debut this October, bringing a fresh twist to one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history. The pair arrives with a crisp white upper and a bold Concord Blue patent leather mudguard, accented by Varsity Red branding for a clean yet striking contrast.

It’s a colorway that feels both familiar and unexpected, blending heritage with a subtle nod to modern tastes. The Air Jordan 11 has long been celebrated for its on-court legacy and off-court influence. First worn by Michael Jordan during the 1995-96 season, the model redefined performance basketball shoes with its patent leather finish and sleek profile.

Beyond the hardwood, it became a cultural icon, favored by collectors, musicians, and style enthusiasts alike. This “Rare Air” edition continues that tradition, offering a new flavor without straying from the silhouette’s core DNA.

New images reveal the crisp detailing and icy outsole, paired with bold pops of color on the traction pods. The patent leather shines under the light, while the translucent sole gives it a timeless edge.

These photos capture exactly why the Air Jordan 11 continues to hold a top spot in sneaker history: a perfect mix of performance innovation and undeniable style.

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” features a white leather upper with Concord Blue patent leather wrapping the mudguard. Varsity Red Jumpman logos add contrast on the ankle, while “JORDAN” text is stitched along the lace loops.

Also, a black lining offers depth against the light base. The midsole is clean white, paired with a translucent outsole housing bold red and blue traction pods. Further, carbon fiber shank detailing adds structure and performance stability.

The mix of premium materials, vibrant accents, and the AJ11’s signature patent leather construction make this colorway a standout addition to the legendary Jordan lineup.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” will be released on October 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $230 when they are released.