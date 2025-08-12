ranking-every-air-jordan-14-colorway-from-worst-to-best

The Air Jordan 14 doesn’t always get the spotlight, but true sneakerheads know it’s one of the most underrated models in the Jordan line. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s Ferrari 550M and forever tied to his final shot as a Chicago Bull, the AJ14 has quietly built a legacy with some standout colorways.

From OG heat to bold retros and limited collabs, we’re diving into every Air Jordan 14 colorway and ranking them from worst to best. Some pairs tried and failed while others are downright iconic.

23. "Toro"

The "Toro" colorway lands at the bottom of this list for one reason: it lacks soul. Released in 2023, it tries to cash in on the Ferrari-inspired aesthetic with bright red suede, but it ends up feeling like a watered-down remix of the original "Ferrari" 14s.

The materials are decent, but nothing about this pair feels essential or original. It’s not bad it’s just forgettable, especially in a lineup full of deeper stories and better execution.

22. "Indiglo"

The "Indiglo" 14 originally dropped back in 1999 and made a return in 2016, but it’s never quite clicked the way other OGs have. The neon green accents are bold, but the black leather upper tends to look flat and underwhelming in person.

It's not a terrible colorway, but compared to other OGs, it lacks that lasting impact. It feels more like a cult favorite than a must-have, which keeps it stuck near the bottom.

21. "White/Forest Green"

Released in 2005, the Air Jordan 14 "White/Forest Green" colorway is one of the more overlooked entries in the 14 catalog. The white leather base paired with green accents gives off a clean, almost team-shoe vibe but it lacks flair.

It’s functional and easy to style, but it doesn’t bring much personality or heat. With no strong ties to MJ’s legacy or cultural moments, this one fades into the background compared to more iconic releases.

20. "Varsity Royal"

The "Varsity Royal" dropped in 2006 as a low-top release, bringing a bold blue suede upper with black accents. It definitely stands out more than some of the white-based pairs, but the colorway feels disconnected from the DNA of the 14.

The execution isn’t bad, but it leans more toward flashy than timeless. Without any real story or significance behind it, this pair ends up feeling like a filler pair in the wider Air Jordan 14 catalog.

19. "Thunder"

The "Thunder" colorway, released in 2023, borrows the bold black and yellow combo made famous by the Air Jordan 4. While the contrast pops, it feels a bit forced on the 14’s sleek, Ferrari-inspired silhouette.

It’s not a bad look, but the color blocking doesn’t mesh as naturally here. With no real story behind it and a design that feels like it’s piggybacking off another model’s success, this one ranks lower than it probably hoped to.

18. "Cool Grey"

Released in 2004, the "Cool Grey" 14 is clean but ultimately forgettable. The grey suede upper with white and university blue accents gives it a soft, almost icy vibe but it lacks punch. It doesn’t lean into the sportscar inspiration or push boundaries with bold contrasts.

While “Cool Grey” is a beloved theme across other Jordan models, it just doesn’t hit the same on the 14. It’s decent, but far from memorable in this lineup.

17. "Light Ginger"

The "Light Ginger" brought back the beloved OG low-top colorway in a high-top form for its 2022 release. The mustard-like yellow, white leather, and black detailing give it a retro sportswear feel that stands out without being too flashy.

It’s a great callback and looks surprisingly good in high form, but fans still tend to favor the original low. A welcome addition to the 14 family, just not quite on the same level as the classics it nods to.

16. "Chartreuse"

Originally released in 2005 as a low-top, the "Chartreuse" delivers a clean, understated take on the Air Jordan 14. With its mix of grey suede, black detailing, and subtle chartreuse accents, it quietly holds its own in the lineup.

It may not be an OG or headline-grabber, but its wearable palette and strong build have earned it a loyal fanbase. A solid sleeper pick for those who appreciate low-key heat.

15. "Winterized Archaeo Brown"

The "Winterized Archaeo Brown" 14 dropped in 2021 and brought a rugged twist to the silhouette. Built with waterproof materials and earthy tones, it transformed the sleek, Ferrari-inspired design into something ready for colder months.

While it deviates from the traditional look, the concept was executed well, and the color blocking works better than expected. It’s a standout for its practicality and unique vibe, just not as iconic as the legacy-driven pairs ranked higher.

14. "Hyper Royal"

Released in 2020, the "Hyper Royal" puts a crisp spin on the OG "Cherry" layout, swapping red for a bold royal blue. The white leather upper paired with those electric blue hits gives it a clean and energetic feel.

It’s simple, effective, and stays true to the DNA of the 14. While it doesn’t carry the nostalgia of an OG, it’s a strong modern addition that deserves its spot among the better non-original releases.

13. "Black/University Blue"

The "Black/University Blue" dropped in 2006 and brought a fresh energy to the Air Jordan 14 with its Tar Heel-inspired palette. The black nubuck upper gives it a stealthy base, while the university blue accents add just the right amount of pop.

It’s one of the better non-OG colorways from the 2000s era and holds up well today. It doesn’t carry much lore, but visually, it’s one of the cleaner pairs outside the originals.

12. "Black Anthracite"

The "Black Anthracite" 14 stands out by doing the opposite of most other colorways, it strips things down. Released in 2014, this pair is all about stealth, with dark suede and smooth transitions between shades of black and grey.

There’s no bold accent or flashy detail here, just a moody, almost tactical vibe. It’s not a showstopper, but it carves out its own lane in the lineup by keeping things lowkey and serious.

11. "Laney"

The "Laney" colorway pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s high school, E.A. Laney, and first released as a low-top back in 1999. With vibrant royal blue suede, black accents, and yellow hits on the tongue, it brought a refreshing non-Bulls look to the 14 lineup.

It was ahead of its time being bold, personal, and different from what fans were used to. While it’s not one of the originals MJ wore on court, it’s become a fan favorite over the years.

10. "Desert Sand"

Released in 2018, the "Desert Sand" brings an earthy, lifestyle-driven look to the Air Jordan 14. The soft beige suede upper is paired with subtle hits of white and infrared, giving it a modern twist without going overboard.

It’s easy to wear but still visually interesting, especially for a non-OG. While it flew under the radar at release, its neutral tones have helped it quietly build respect among fans who favor versatility.

9. "Ginger"

The "Ginger" 14 originally dropped in 1999 as a low-top and instantly stood out with its warm yellow nubuck upper and white midsole. It broke away from the usual Bulls-inspired colors and gave the silhouette a fresh, lifestyle-friendly feel.

Over the years, it became one of the most beloved non-OG highs, so much so that Jordan Brand finally brought it back as a high-top in 2022. Bold but balanced, "Ginger" has earned its place in the top 10.

8. "Reverse Ferrari"

The "Reverse Ferrari" hit shelves in 2019, flipping the script on the original red "Ferrari" 14 with a striking yellow leather upper and black carbon fiber detailing. It keeps the race car energy alive while offering something totally fresh.

This pair doesn’t just stand out it roars. While it’s not an OG, its boldness, premium feel, and connection to one of the model’s most iconic concepts make it a standout and a deserving top 10 entry.

7. "Candy Cane"

The "Candy Cane" brings pure Bulls energy to the Air Jordan 14. With a clean white leather upper and sharp varsity red accents, it nails the balance between sporty and timeless.

Originally released in 1999, it’s been brought back several times for a reason, it just works. The bold striping on the midsole gives it extra punch, making it one of the most recognizable and reliable colorways in the entire lineup.

6. "UNC"

The "UNC" colorway pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, bringing a soft Carolina blue to the otherwise aggressive design of the 14. Released in 1999, it was one of the original low-top colorways and has remained a sleeper hit ever since.

The light blue accents pop against the white leather and grey midsole, creating a perfect blend of heritage and style. It’s a calm, confident pair that holds its own without needing to shout.

5. "White/Chartreuse"

The "White/Chartreuse" released in 2005 as a low-top and quickly set itself apart with a look that was ahead of its time. The crisp white leather base is paired with sleek black overlays and unexpected chartreuse hits that give it a sharp, modern edge.

It’s not an OG, but it feels like it could’ve been. Unique without being loud, this pair carved out a loyal following and still stands tall among the best 14s ever released.

4. "Oxidized Green"

An original from 1999, the "Oxidized Green" showcases the Air Jordan 14 at its most understated. The white leather upper, black midsole, and subtle green accents create a clean and balanced look that still feels fresh decades later.

It might not grab headlines, but it’s a perfect example of how the 14’s sleek design shines with minimal interference. The fact that it's stood the test of time without needing bold colors speaks to its quiet strength.

3. "Ferrari"

The "Ferrari" 14 is pure concept executed to perfection. Dropped in 2014, it took the silhouette’s original inspiration, a Ferrari 550M, and ran with it, covering the upper in premium red suede and adding carbon fiber detailing on the midsole. I

t’s loud, luxurious, and unapologetically bold. This pair didn’t just nod to the design roots, it fully embraced them. It remains one of the most striking and unique entries in the Air Jordan 14 catalog.

2. "Black Toe"

The "Black Toe" is a pillar of the Air Jordan 14 legacy. First released in 1999, it keeps things classic with a white leather upper, black suede toe box, and subtle red accents. Worn by MJ during his final season with the Bulls, it’s tied to the end of an era.

The clean color blocking and historical weight make it one of the most beloved OGs. It’s simple, sharp, and everything an Air Jordan should be.

1. "Last Shot"

This is the one. The "Last Shot" isn’t just the best Air Jordan 14, it’s one of the most iconic sneakers in basketball history. Worn by Michael Jordan during his legendary game-winning shot in the 1998 NBA Finals, it perfectly captures the end of his Bulls dynasty.