Kanye West Reactivates Yeezy.com With Yeezy SLPR

TOPSHOT - US rapper and producer Kanye West gestures upon arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 11, 2025. Kanye West will hold a concert in Shanghai on July 12. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kanye West has brought YEEZY.com back with the $20 YEEZY SLPR, marking a surprising shift in the brand’s direction.

Kanye West has reactivated YEEZY.com, breaking months of silence with a move that’s got the sneaker world buzzing. The site’s return comes with a stripped-back release: the YEEZY SLPR in black, white, and grey and priced at just $20.

It’s a clear signal that Kanye’s next chapter for YEEZY might look very different from the past. For years, YEEZY thrived on exclusivity, premium pricing, and bold design statements. This drop flips that formula.

The SLPR is minimal and accessible, built from a single piece of EVA foam with no branding and just a small circular outsole cutout for subtle detail. It’s the kind of shoe that blends into everyday wear yet still carries Kanye’s design fingerprint.

The timing feels deliberate. After the adidas partnership ended, YEEZY’s direction seemed uncertain. Now, Kanye’s running the brand independently, testing the waters with something that’s affordable but still conversation-worthy.

The $20 tag breaks from the inflated resale market that often defined YEEZY releases, potentially setting a new precedent. Early photos show the SLPR’s smooth upper and tonal colorways, hinting at a focus on utility over hype.

Whether this signals a full-scale relaunch or just a teaser, Kanye’s return to the spotlight through YEEZY.com has already reshaped the conversation about where his brand goes next.

Kanye West's YEEZY SLPR

The YEEZY SLPR arrives in a clean, one-piece EVA injection-molded construction. Its smooth foam upper is free of logos, giving it a stripped-down look.

A circular cutout on the outsole adds a hint of design flair, while the contoured footbed aims for all-day comfort. The wide strap ensures a snug fit without overcomplicating the build. Available in black, white, and grey, each colorway keeps the aesthetic muted and versatile.

With its lightweight feel and $20 price, the SLPR marks a sharp turn from YEEZY’s high-priced past, offering a functional yet distinct slide for everyday wear under Kanye West’s renewed creative direction.

