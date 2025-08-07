A federal judge in New York has ruled that former Arista Records A&R executive Drew Dixon may continue seeking damages over commissions she says she lost when music executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid refused to sign Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and John Legend to the label.

Billboard reports that the decision, issued Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jeannette A. Vargas, preserves part of Dixon’s 2023 lawsuit as it heads to trial Sept. 8. Dixon alleges Reid sexually harassed her repeatedly, then forcibly kissed and groped her twice in 2001. She says the alleged conduct caused severe emotional distress and derailed her career.

According to court filings, Dixon claims Reid retaliated after she rejected his advances by declining to sign two artists she had championed. She alleges Reid publicly dismissed Ye’s audition as a “waste of his time” in front of Arista’s A&R staff and failed to attend Legend’s audition. Dixon says the decisions cost her substantial future earnings. Neither artist is accused of wrongdoing.

Drew Dixon Sexual Assault Case Against L.A. Reid

Reid has denied all allegations. His attorneys sought to block claims related to the two artists, arguing they were barred by the statute of limitations. Judge Vargas disagreed, citing New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily allows older sexual assault claims to proceed. She said Dixon may pursue the damages for now, though she cautioned that a jury may ultimately reject them.

The case comes during a turbulent period for Reid, who left Epic Records in 2017 after being accused of sexually harassing a female assistant. He later launched HitCo and co-founded the music venture Mega with Usher.

Reid’s legal situation has worsened in recent weeks. His attorney, Shawn Holley, withdrew from the case, citing unpaid fees and a breakdown in communication. With trial less than a month away, Reid must secure new counsel, represent himself or risk a default judgment.

Dixon is also among several women who have accused Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons of sexual assault, claims he denies. The two remain locked in defamation litigation.