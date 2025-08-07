Drew Dixon Claims L.A. Reid Blocked Her From Signing Kanye West & John Legend Ahead Of Sexual Assault Trial

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 91 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Apollo Walk Of Fame
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: L.A. Reid at Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds' induction into the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame at the Apollo Theater on June 10, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Drew Dixon has released a documentary reflecting on her time in the music. She accused Russell Simmons & L.A. Reid of sexually assaulted.

A federal judge in New York has ruled that former Arista Records A&R executive Drew Dixon may continue seeking damages over commissions she says she lost when music executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid refused to sign Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and John Legend to the label.

Billboard reports that the decision, issued Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jeannette A. Vargas, preserves part of Dixon’s 2023 lawsuit as it heads to trial Sept. 8. Dixon alleges Reid sexually harassed her repeatedly, then forcibly kissed and groped her twice in 2001. She says the alleged conduct caused severe emotional distress and derailed her career.

According to court filings, Dixon claims Reid retaliated after she rejected his advances by declining to sign two artists she had championed. She alleges Reid publicly dismissed Ye’s audition as a “waste of his time” in front of Arista’s A&R staff and failed to attend Legend’s audition. Dixon says the decisions cost her substantial future earnings. Neither artist is accused of wrongdoing.

MORE: Russel Simmons Rape Allegations: Drew Dixon Reveals Details Of Rape

Drew Dixon Sexual Assault Case Against L.A. Reid

Reid has denied all allegations. His attorneys sought to block claims related to the two artists, arguing they were barred by the statute of limitations. Judge Vargas disagreed, citing New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily allows older sexual assault claims to proceed. She said Dixon may pursue the damages for now, though she cautioned that a jury may ultimately reject them.

The case comes during a turbulent period for Reid, who left Epic Records in 2017 after being accused of sexually harassing a female assistant. He later launched HitCo and co-founded the music venture Mega with Usher.

Reid’s legal situation has worsened in recent weeks. His attorney, Shawn Holley, withdrew from the case, citing unpaid fees and a breakdown in communication. With trial less than a month away, Reid must secure new counsel, represent himself or risk a default judgment.

Dixon is also among several women who have accused Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons of sexual assault, claims he denies. The two remain locked in defamation litigation.

The trial is expected to revisit a formative moment in early-2000s music while testing how the industry handles long-standing allegations against its most powerful figures.

MORE: L.A. Reid Passed On Signing Kanye West & John Legend

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Billboard R&amp;B Hip-Hop Live - Concert Music L.A. Reid Passed On Signing Kanye West, John Legend, & More Out Of Spite, Lawsuit Claims 1.7K
The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala Music John Legend Served In Connection To L.A. Reid Alleged Sexual Assault Lawsuit 1075
Culture Creators Awards Brunch Music L.A. Reid Sued By Former Employee For Alleged Sexual Assault: Report 2.2K
Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images Movies L.A. Reid Passed On Signing Kanye West & John Legend 5.3K
Comments 0