l.a. Reid
Music
Drew Dixon Claims L.A. Reid Blocked Her From Signing Kanye West & John Legend Ahead Of Sexual Assault Trial
Drew Dixon has released a documentary reflecting on her time in the music. She accused Russell Simmons & L.A. Reid of sexually assaulted.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 07, 2025
