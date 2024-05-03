John Legend Served In Connection To L.A. Reid Alleged Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: John Legend is seen at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

We'll see how deep he has to get into this.

John Legend has found himself roped into the lawsuit against music executive L.A. Reid for alleged sexual assault. For those unaware, former Arista Records employee Drew Dixon accused her former boss of two instances of the crime via a suit filed in November of 2023 under New York's Adult Survivors Act right before the statute of limitations for this extension ended. In an exclusive AllHipHop report, the latest development in this case is that, according to court documents the publication reportedly obtained, Dixon served John Legend with a notice of deposition, as authorities apparently listed him as a witness in a discovery status report filed on Wednesday (May 1) in New York.

"On April 30, 2024, Plaintiff served notices of depositions for the following witnesses: Nichelle Devaille (deposition set for May 7, 2024); Karen Kwak (May 20, 2024); Roy Lott (June 20, 2024); and John Stephens p/k/a John Legend (June 24, 2024)," the third discovery report supposedly read in this civil case. At press time, the singer hasn't publicly responded to these claims, the lawsuit, or the notice. It's unclear whether he will actually have to participate in this trial or if it's just for some questions. Either way, it's definitely an escalation.

L.A. Reid At The Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame

L.A. Reid honors Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"Following the second sexual assault in Mr. Reid’s car, Ms. Dixon intensified her efforts to avoid Mr. Reid,” Drew Dixon’s attorneys shared in writing concerning the case against L.A. Reid's alleged assault. “However, Mr. Reid persisted in trying to corner her alone by inviting her to meetings in his hotel room night after night. When Ms. Dixon resisted his efforts, Mr. Reid grew angry and increasingly hostile towards her, as well as to her artists, and her ideas. This was a drastic reversal from Mr. Reid’s enthusiasm about her creative taste and instincts over the years, and harm came from the fact that Mr. Reid would directly respond to Ms. Dixon’s rejection of his sexual advances by punishing the artists Ms. Dixon had already signed or by blocking the artists she attempted to sign. This included future superstars like Kanye West, John Legend and Toya.

Furthermore, Dixon accused L.A. Reid of sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress driven by intent, violence motivated by gender, and false imprisonment. Following a settlement conference in March, both parties have another scheduled for June 25. While Dixon's legal team did not need more time to complete discovery, Reid's did. "With regard to discovery as a whole, Defendant notes that this case presents unusual challenges given that it has been commenced more than two decades after the alleged wrongs,” his lawyers shared. “As a result, additional time has been and will be required to locate witnesses and documents, and Defendant anticipates that some witnesses and documents may ultimately be unavailable due to the passage of time."

