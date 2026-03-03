Every Air Jordan Dropping In March 2026

March 2026 brings an exciting lineup of Air Jordan releases for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. Jordan Brand is delivering a diverse mix of classic retros and fresh new colorways. From iconic silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 and Jordan 4 to performance models, there's something for everyone.

This month features several highly anticipated collaborations hitting retailers. Whether you're seeking bold statement pieces or timeless everyday wearers, March has you covered. Here's your complete guide to every Air Jordan dropping this month so you don't miss out.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Psychic Blue"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Psychic Blue" releases on March 7th, bringing soft pastel vibes to the iconic silhouette. This women's exclusive features a cream leather base with psychic blue suede overlays on the Swoosh, toe box, and collar.

The vintage-inspired colorway includes cream midsoles and light blue outsoles for a cohesive spring-ready aesthetic. Premium materials and OG construction make this a must-have for Jordan 1 collectors seeking unique colorways.

Air Jordan 4 "Lakers"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" drops on March 7th, celebrating one of basketball's most iconic franchises. This release features a rich purple nubuck upper with black mesh panels and accents throughout.

Gold Jumpman branding on the tongue provides that signature Lakers color pop. The grey midsole and black outsole complete the team-inspired colorway.

Perfect for Lakers fans and Jordan 4 collectors, this release combines premium materials with undeniable franchise pride in a wearable package.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose”

Image via Jordan Brand

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" releases on March 7th, marking another chapter in her Jordan Brand partnership. This collaboration features a luxurious forest green leather upper with unique concrete-textured elephant print on the midsole and toe.

Gold hardware and branding details add premium touches throughout the design. The "Concrete Rose" theme celebrates resilience and beauty thriving in tough environments.

Expect high demand for this women's exclusive that combines Teyana's creative vision with the timeless Jordan 3 silhouette.

Air Jordan 13 "Chicago"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 13 "Chicago" releases on March 13th, delivering classic Bulls-inspired colorways to the iconic silhouette. This retro features a white tumbled leather upper with true red accents on the collar, heel pod, and outsole.

Black detailing on the outsole pods provides the signature Jordan 13 panther paw traction pattern. The clean white and red combination creates timeless appeal perfect for any collection. This OG colorway brings nostalgic 90s basketball aesthetic with modern comfort and construction quality.

Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark"

Image via GOAT

The Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" drops on March 14th, bringing bold neon energy to Travis Scott's signature model. This eye-catching colorway features vibrant green leather overlays contrasted with black nubuck base panels throughout.

Lighter mint green Swooshes and collar lining add tonal depth to the design. The signature Jumpman Jack tooling includes a chunky green and black midsole with court-ready traction.

This loud colorway pushes boundaries while maintaining the performance basketball DNA of the silhouette perfectly.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Floral Swoosh"

Image via SVD

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Floral Swoosh" releases on March 18th, bringing delicate spring vibes to the classic silhouette. This women's exclusive features a soft cream and light grey leather upper with subtle embroidered floral details on the Swoosh.

The tonal color palette creates an elegant, understated aesthetic perfect for warmer weather. Cream vintage midsoles add retro appeal to the clean design.

This release offers a sophisticated alternative to typical bold Jordan 1 colorways for collectors seeking refined styling options.

Air Jordan 14 "University Blue"

Image via Finish Line

The Air Jordan 14 "University Blue" releases on March 21st, delivering a fresh colorway to the sleek Ferrari-inspired silhouette. This release features a black suede upper with university blue accents on the signature heel waves and toe caps.

Blue Jumpman branding appears throughout, including the tongue and heel for cohesive detailing. The low-profile design maintains the Jordan 14's racing-inspired aesthetic with premium materials.

This colorway offers a clean, wearable option for fans of the underrated Jordan 14 model in classic color blocking.

Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High OG releases on March 21st, bringing unprecedented luxury to the iconic silhouette. This premium collaboration features thousands of hand-placed Swarovski crystals covering the entire upper in dazzling patterns.

A soft lavender suede base provides the foundation for the sparkling crystal embellishments throughout. The Swoosh, ankle collar, and toe box shimmer with meticulously arranged crystals creating unmatched elegance.

This women's exclusive represents one of the most luxurious Jordan collaborations ever produced for collectors seeking statement pieces. Of course, this pair also comes with a hefty retail price.

Virgil Abloh x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

Image via Virgil Abloh Archive

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" releases on March 28th, honoring the late designer's creative legacy. This posthumous collaboration features a white leather base with baby blue textile panels on the collar and quarters.

Cream suede overlays and orange embroidered details add signature Off-White character throughout the design. Virgil's deconstructed text branding covers the medial side with "AIR JORDAN 1" in quotation marks.

Air Jordan 3 OG "Spring Is In The Air"

Image via size?

The Air Jordan 3 OG "Spring Is In The Air" releases on March 28,th delivering pastel perfection for the season. This women's exclusive features a clean white tumbled leather upper with mint green suede elephant print panels.

A gradient Air unit transitions from cream to pink and blue, capturing spring's multi-colored essence beautifully. Pink rubber outsoles add playful pops of color to the fresh seasonal palette.

This release celebrates springtime with soft hues and premium materials perfect for warm-weather rotation styling options.