Swarovski Releasing Another Premium Air Jordan 1 High Soon

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High features thousands of hand-placed crystals on lavender suede releasing in March.

Jordan Brand is elevating luxury sneaker collaborations to new heights this March. The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High represents one of the most premium releases ever. This women's exclusive features thousands of genuine Swarovski crystals covering the entire upper.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High will be reelased on March 21st, 2026.

The collaboration transforms the iconic silhouette into a sparkling statement piece. Soft grey suede provides the base for the extensive crystal application. Each panel receives meticulous hand-placed Swarovski crystals creating maximum visual impact.

The retail price reflects the premium materials and labor-intensive construction process. Expect pricing significantly higher than standard Air Jordan 1 releases. The Swarovski crystals alone justify the steep investment for luxury sneaker collectors.

March marks the official release date for this highly anticipated women's collaboration. Jordan Brand continues pushing boundaries with high-end fashion partnerships. This Swarovski edition targets collectors who appreciate jewelry-level craftsmanship in footwear.

The grey colorway creates a muted aesthetic perfect for the collaboration's positioning. Crystal detailing extends from the toe box through the collar and heel. Even the Swoosh receives full crystal coverage maintaining design continuity.

Limited quantities are expected given the handcrafted nature of the crystal application. Each pair requires extensive labo and this exclusivity will drive demand among serious collectors and fashion enthusiasts.

Read More: GloRilla Rocks Nike Kobe 8 Protro At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High
swarovski-air-jordan-1-high-og-hf6248-002-release-date-4
Image via Nike

The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High is absolutely covered in shimmering crystals across a soft grey suede base throughout. Thousands of genuine Swarovski crystals are hand-placed covering every panel including the Swoosh, heel, and toe box.

Also the suede peeks through between crystal placements creating a dreamy purple and silver color combination. White leather accents hit the collar lining and midsole keeping things balanced against all that sparkle.

The crystals catch light from every angle making these impossible to miss in any room. Further t the Air Jordan Wings logo gets the full crystal treatment maintaining consistency across the design.

These look more like wearable jewelry than basketball sneakers with their luxury craftsmanship throughout. The overall effect is glamorous and feminine without losing the classic Jordan 1 silhouette everyone recognizes instantly.

Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High Price

The retail price of the women's Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High will be $1,005 when they are released.

swarovski-air-jordan-1-high-og-hf6248-002-release-date
Image via Nike
swarovski-air-jordan-1-high-og-hf6248-002-release-date-5
Image via Nike

Read More: Where To Buy The Adidas x Bathing Ape World Cup 2026 Collection

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-sneaker-news Sneakers Images Surface Of New Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Vast Grey"
Screenshot 2024-12-15 at 4.40.56 AM Sneakers Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 High OG To Feature Steep Retail Price
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-crystal-sneaker-news Sneakers Luxury Meets Legacy In The Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-shadow-sneaker-news Sneakers The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shadow” Is Luxury In A Sneaker
Comments 0